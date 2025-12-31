President chairs review meeting with office, highlighting advisory work for new year

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường chaired a working session with the President's Office staff on Wednesday to review work results for December and outline key tasks for January 2026.

A report presented at the meeting showed that in the last month of 2025, the office effectively advised and supported the president and vice president in carrying out tasks assigned by the Politburo and the Party Secretariat. It also fulfilled its role in assisting State leaders at the 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee, the 10th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly and major year-end review conferences of central agencies.

Advisory work in legislation, administration, judiciary, national defence and security and foreign affairs was carried out in a coordinated and timely manner, ensuring quality and compliance with regulations.

Notably, the office advised the president in promulgating 40 laws and one ordinance while also supporting key events such as the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

Speaking at the meeting, President Cường recognised and praised the responsibility and efforts of the office’s staff in handling a heavy workload in the final month of the year and throughout the term.

He noted that 2026 will begin with significant political events, such as the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of deputies to the 16th-tenure National Assembly, as well as People’s Councils at all levels for 2026-2030.

In this context, he underscored that the President’s Office needs to maintain a high level of focus from the beginning of 2026 and continue to enhance the quality of strategic advisory and coordination work.

The office’s staff must also coordinate with relevant agencies to finalise the 2026 work plan and step up digitalisation in management and operations to meet the increasing demands as the country enters a new era of development.

President Cường requested the office to focus on effectively advising and supporting State leaders’ participation in the 14th National Party Congress and carry out the working programmes of the president and vice president during Tết (Lunar New Year), along with other home and foreign affairs activities in the first quarter of 2026, ensuring thorough, flexible and practical arrangements.

He called on the office’s management and staff to uphold a proactive, responsible and united spirit, strengthen coordination and successfully fulfil assigned tasks in the new year.

The President also highlighted the need to ensure adequate working conditions, organisational arrangements and facilities to guarantee the safe, smooth and efficient operation of all activities of the State leaders. — VNS