Vietjet signs $6.3 billion deals during Việt Nam leader’s visit to Washington

WASHINGTON — Vietjet has signed strategic agreements worth more than US$6.3 billion with US companies and financial institutions, in a ceremony witnessed by senior Vietnamese and US officials during a visit by Việt Nam’s top leader to Washington.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Tô Lâm, Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary, who is in Washington to attend the opening session of the United States-led Board of Peace at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The signings come amid deepening economic and financial ties between Việt Nam and the US. On the same occasion, the State Bank of Vietnam and the US Department of the Treasury issued a joint statement reaffirming cooperation under the Việt Nam-US Macroeconomic and Financial Policy Dialogue framework.

Vietjet said it signed a $5.4 billion agreement with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, for the supply of GTF engines and maintenance services for 44 Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

Under the deal, Pratt & Whitney will provide next-generation engines and comprehensive maintenance services aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions, the airline said.

Separately, Vietjet signed a financing agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management to fund the purchase of six Boeing 737-8 aircraft, valued at about $965 million at list prices.

The airline said the financing agreement supports its efforts to diversify funding sources and strengthen its capital structure in line with international standards.

Vietjet Managing Director Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said: “These agreements in the US reflect Vietjet’s strong commitment to expanding the scale of international partnerships and developing a modern, sustainable fleet."

He added that the deals provide a solid foundation to enhance Vietjet's financial strength, elevate operational standards, and support long-term growth for the aviation industry in Việt Nam and globally.

According to Vietjet, the deals are expected to support technology transfer, financial cooperation and job creation, while reinforcing broader Việt Nam-US economic ties. — VNS