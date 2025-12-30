Minister of Foreign Affairs receives outgoing Saudi Arabian ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on December 31 received outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Việt Nam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy, reaffirming that Việt Nam highly evaluates Saudi Arabia’s role and stature in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese FM stated that Việt Nam stands ready to enhance coordination with Saudi Arabia at regional and international forums, particularly within frameworks such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Việt Nam is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to make responsible contributions to shared issues for the benefit of both nations' people, and for peace and stability in the two regions and the world, Trung said.

He recalled the commitments made by key leaders of the two countries to further strengthen high-level and all-level exchanges, study the early upgrading of bilateral ties to a new framework commensurate with the two countries’ positions and potential, continue improving legal frameworks, create favourable conditions for cooperation, and promote large-scale, key Saudi investment projects in Việt Nam.

Trung hailed Dahlwy’s contributions to advancing Việt Nam-Saudi Arabia relations, particularly following Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visits to Saudi Arabia in 2023 and 2024.

The minister noted the ambassador’s active role in organising a series of meaningful events marking the twenty-fifth anniversary of Việt Nam–Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations (1999–2024), promoting the establishment of the Saudi Arabia–Việt Nam Business Council, and facilitating visits by Saudi ministries, agencies and business delegations to Việt Nam, thereby helping to promote Saudi Arabia’s image and cooperation opportunities among the Vietnamese people.

For his part, Dahlwy expressed his sincere thanks to Vietnamese leaders and relevant agencies for their strong support, which enabled him to fulfil his duties successfully.

He stressed that the King, the Crown Prince and senior leaders of Saudi Arabia attach great importance to and wish to further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on a sustainable basis.

The diplomat showed admiration for Việt Nam’s foreign policy, noting that the two countries share many similarities in their development goals.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Việt Nam in strengthening cooperation with the GCC and pledged to continue promoting negotiations toward the early conclusion of a Việt Nam–GCC free trade agreement.

The diplomat also highlighted the close coordination between the two sides at multilateral forums, and praised Việt Nam’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region and the country’s contributions to the international community's common affairs.

He pledged that in his future role, he will continue to work closely with relevant Saudi Arabian agencies to advance the bilateral relations in a more substantive and effective manner, commensurate with the potential and strengths of both countries. — VNA/VNS