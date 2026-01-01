Several major laws to take effect from January 1, 2026

HÀ NỘI — A number of key laws, including the Law on Teachers, the Law on Personal Data Protection and the Law on Employment, will come into force on January 1, 2026, introducing wide-ranging changes affecting workers, educators, businesses and public administration.

The Law on Teachers, comprising nine chapters and 42 articles, stipulates that teachers’ salaries will be ranked at the highest level within the public administrative and non-business pay scale.

Teachers will also be entitled to occupational preference allowances and other supplements based on the nature of their work and regional conditions.

Higher salary and allowance regimes will apply to preschool teachers; those working in ethnic minority areas, mountainous regions, border areas, islands and regions facing particularly difficult socio-economic conditions; teachers at specialised schools; those delivering inclusive education; and teachers in certain specialised professions.

For teachers employed at non-public educational institutions, salaries will be governed by the labour law.

Teachers working in professions subject to special regimes will receive corresponding benefits but will only be entitled to the highest applicable level among multiple preferential policies.

Strengthening personal data protection

The Law on Personal Data Protection aims to complete and harmonise Việt Nam’s legal framework on data protection.

It seeks to establish a clear legal corridor for safeguarding personal data, enhance data protection capacity among organisations and individuals, align domestic standards with regional and international practices, and promote the lawful use of personal data in support of socio-economic development.

Notably, the law grants data subjects six core rights over their personal data, including the right to be informed, the right to consent or withhold consent, and the right to withdraw consent. Additional rights include accessing and correcting data, requesting data provision or deletion, restricting or objecting to data processing.

Where their rights are infringed, data subjects may lodge complaints, file denunciations, initiate legal proceedings and seek compensation for damages.

New support mechanisms

The 2025 Law on Employment introduces several new provisions.

These include policies to support job creation, self-employment and job transitions as well as incentives to develop vocational skills and employment in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, the circular economy and the green economy.

The law also revises regulations on funding sources for employment-support loans and expands eligibility for concessional loans for overseas employment.

Under the new framework, all workers going abroad under contracts will be able to access preferential credit.

The Government is authorised to expand eligible borrower groups and apply lower interest rates, depending on socio-economic conditions and employment loan demand.

Other laws

Also effective from 1 January 2026 is the Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The law establishes a comprehensive and stable legal basis for Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions, in line with the UN Charter and international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party.

It is intended to enhance Việt Nam’s international standing and credibility.

Under the law, Việt Nam’s peacekeeping forces include both armed forces and civilian personnel such as officials and civil servants.

The Government will exercise unified State management, with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security taking the lead in coordination with other ministries and agencies.

May 27 is designated as the traditional day of Việt Nam’s UN peacekeeping forces.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Law on Juvenile Justice focuses on protecting the best interests of minors and ensuring age-appropriate handling based on cognitive ability, personal circumstances and the social danger of offences.

It emphasises education, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Diversionary measures include reprimands, restrictions on movement and activities, apologies to victims, compensation, participation in education or vocational programmes, mandatory psychological treatment, community service, non-contact orders and education at communes, wards or rehabilitation schools.

The 2025 Law on the Digital Technology Industry establishes a dedicated legal framework to promote the development of Việt Nam’s digital technology industry.

The law aims to position the country as a regional and global digital technology hub, foster strategic digital enterprises and develop areas of competitive strength such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Việt Nam is the first country in the world to enact a standalone law dedicated to the digital technology industry.

For the first time, legal definitions are provided for concepts such as digital technology, digital technology industry, semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence and digital assets, alongside comprehensive incentives and support mechanisms.

Additionally, a wide range of other laws will also take effect from January 1, 2026, including the 2025 State Budget Law; the amended Law on Advertising; revised laws on Product and Goods Quality, Standards and Technical Regulations; the 2025 Railway Law; the 2025 Chemical Law; the 2025 Atomic Energy Law; and amendments to the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy. — VNS