PM calls for accelerated progress of projects in celebration of National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 2 signed Dispatch No. 02/CĐ-TTg on further strengthening and improving the effectiveness of management and accelerating the completion of investment and construction projects in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

The dispatch states that in 2025, ministries, sectors, and localities successfully organised three major ceremonies for the inauguration, groundbreaking, and technical traffic opening of large-scale, key national socio-economic infrastructure projects to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (held on April 19); the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (August 19); and in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress and the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19).

In total, 564 projects were implemented across 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, with total investment exceeding VNĐ5.14 quadrillion (US$195.44 billion). Of this amount, private-sector investment accounted for approximately VNĐ3.84 quadrillion (74.6 per cent), while state investment was about VNĐ1.3 quadrillion (25.4 per cent).

The projects launched and inaugurated during these periods not only honoured achievements in infrastructure investment and construction but also inspired and spread a spirit of unity and responsibility, creating momentum for emulation movements to celebrate major national events. They contributed to promoting socio-economic development and affirmed the determination of the Party, the State, and the people to build a strong, civilised, prosperous, and thriving Việt Nam.

To further improve investment and construction management, expedite the completion and commissioning of projects, maximise investment efficiency, and contribute to national socio-economic development while proactively preventing and detecting problems early, avoiding the accumulation of minor shortcomings into major violations that could cause serious consequences, corruption, waste, or group interests resulting in losses to state and private assets and budgets, the Prime Minister requests that ministers, heads of ministerial-level and government-affiliated agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees direct investors, project management units, contractors, and related entities to continue enhancing their sense of responsibility, making greater efforts and stronger determination, acting in a “faster and bolder” manner in task implementation.

For projects that must complete final items or achieve technical traffic opening by December 19, 2025, investors, project management units, contractors, and related parties are required to make greater efforts in execution organisation, decisively directing contractors to mobilise maximum resources to complete and put projects into operation before the opening of the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for January 19, 2026.

For ongoing projects, investors and contractors are asked to develop reasonable and scientific construction plans, strengthen manpower, machinery, and equipment to accelerate progress, striving to shorten timelines by 3 to 6 months. Progress acceleration must go hand in hand with ensuring and improving construction quality, and that progress must not come at the expense of procedures, processes, technology, material standards, environmental sanitation, or labour safety.

For projects that commenced on December 19, 2025, investors and contractors must urgently complete all legal procedures to promote simultaneous construction, absolutely avoiding situations where projects are launched but not carried out. Formalism, bureaucracy, and inefficiency must be firmly and persistently combated.

Localities are required to mobilise the entire political system to resolve difficulties and bottlenecks, accelerate site clearance, and ensure the supply of construction materials from the early stages of implementation. Delays in land clearance or shortages of materials that could affect construction progress and completion schedules must not be allowed, nor should negative practices involving favoritism or “ask-give” mechanisms.

The Prime Minister also requested ministers, heads of government agencies, and provincial and municipal leaders to direct investors to strengthen cost and quality management, conduct thorough reviews, and ensure strict control from the stages of surveying, project formulation, and technical design to the determination of total investment, construction estimates, appraisal, and approval in compliance with regulations, ensuring economic and technical efficiency.

Total investment and cost estimates must be strictly controlled, with no tolerance for losses, waste, or negative practices. The selection of contractors and investors must also be closely monitored in accordance with the law, especially in cases of direct appointment or special selection.

Relevant agencies are to continue reviewing issued norms to adjust them to actual conditions and specific characteristics of regions, areas, projects, and periods; update new meteorological and hydrological data, especially following recent floods, in order to promptly adjust designs to ensure long-term stability and sustainability.

Inspection, auditing, and supervision of projects that have been, are being, or will be implemented must be strengthened, ensuring compliance with legal regulations and closely linked to the prevention of corruption, waste, and negative practices. — VNA/VNS