Hữu Nghị International Border Gate bustles with cross-border travel at year’s start

LẠNG SƠN — In the early days of 2026, the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in Lạng Sơn Province has come alive from early mornings with a steady stream of domestic and international tourists completing entry and exit procedures.

Many travelers have chosen to begin their New Year journeys through the border gate in the hope of “starting the year with good fortune,” creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere that brings warmth to the winter chill.

Visitors can be seen chatting excitedly as they embark on spring outings and sightseeing trips, forming a vibrant picture that reflects the renewed momentum of border tourism at the start of the year.

To meet rising travel demand, competent forces at the border gate have proactively developed plans, deployed sufficient personnel, and enhanced the application of information technology in immigration control. These efforts aim to ensure that procedures are fast, smooth and efficient while remaining strict and compliant with regulations. The professional, dedicated and friendly working style of officers on duty has left a positive impression on visitors right from the first “gateway” of their journey.

According to deputy head of the Border Guard Station at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate, Major Tô Đức Long, passenger traffic during the early days of the year has increased markedly compared to normal days. In response, the unit has arranged experienced personnel to regulate flows, guide travelers, and handle immigration procedures quickly and in line with regulations, while ensuring security and public order.

Statistics from competent forces show that during the first days of the New Year holiday, the number of passengers passing through the border gate reached around 6,200–6,400 per day, up 20–30 per cent from usual levels. In addition to tour groups and family travellers, many young people have opted for short trips combining sightseeing, cultural experiences and shopping under two-day-one-night programmes using border travel permits.

Launched in April 2025, this programme has enabled tourists to gain deeper insights into the culture, cuisine and natural beauty of Lạng Sơn in Việt Nam and Pingxiang in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It highlights the growing appeal of border gate and cross-border tourism, as well as positive prospects for the sector’s development.

Veteran Chinese-language tour guide Dương Thị Khánh Phương noted clear improvements in services and immigration procedures at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in recent years. She particularly praised upgraded infrastructure, including parking areas and convenient electric shuttle services, which have reduced waiting times and enhanced visitor satisfaction.

The bustling New Year atmosphere at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate not only reflects a joyful start of the year but also underscores the proactive and responsible efforts of local authorities. It signals Lạng Sơn’s readiness to provide a safe, convenient and friendly environment for travelers, opening up fresh opportunities for border tourism growth and stronger cross-border exchanges. — VNA/VNS