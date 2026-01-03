Extradition Law to bolster cross-border anti-crime cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Extradition Law, comprising four chapters and 45 articles, will take effect on July 1, 2026, following its passage by the National Assembly on November 26, 2025, aiming to facilitate the settlement of criminal cases involving fugitives abroad.

Before the new law comes into force, extradition requests to and from Việt Nam have been handled under the 2007 Law on Mutual Legal Assistance, which became effective on July 1, 2008.

The new Extradition Law details principles, competent authorities, conditions, procedures and processes for extradition, along with the obligations of Vietnamese state agencies and its scope of application.

The Etradition Law applies the principle of reciprocity between Việt Nam and its partners, and the authority to decide on the application of the reciprocity principle in extradition is transferred from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Public Security.

The law also allows provisional detention in urgent cases before a formal extradition request is received, to prevent escape and ensure timely action.

Việt Nam is now a signatory to 23 multilateral treaties containing extradition regulations. On October 25, 2025, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang signed the United Nations Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes at its opening-for-signature ceremony in Hà Nội. He also inked the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition at the 13th ASEAN Law Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines on November 14, 2025.

Alongside multilateral treaties, Việt Nam secured bilateral extradition agreements with Laos, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, India, Sri Lanka, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, Algeria and Morocco as of early 2026.

Furthermore, Vietnamese law further allows extradition on a reciprocity basis with countries lacking formal extradition treaties.

The reciprocity principle could apply between Việt Nam and Germany. As the two nations are yet to have an extradition treaty, collaboration on anti-crime and extradition now relies on the 2006 Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Crime and other general legal frameworks, including discussions on a potential treaty for extraditing convicted persons. — VNA/VNS