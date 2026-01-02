Embankment collapse in central Việt Nam claims four lives

ĐẮK LẮK — Four people were killed on Friday when a concrete section of a river embankment collapsed in Đắk Lắk Province, trapping them beneath the debris as they sought shelter from heavy rain.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am along the Ba River in Lạc Mỹ Village, Sơn Thành Commune. The victims were identified as two married couples from the same village, aged between 59 and 65.

They had been planting acacia trees when the rain intensified and they moved under a concrete slab of the embankment to take cover.

Moments later, the slab gave way and collapsed without warning, killing all four at the scene.

Rescue forces and local authorities were rushed to the site after the collapse was reported, deploying manpower and equipment to recover the victims’ bodies.

Later that afternoon, Vice Chairman of the Đắk Lắk Provincial People’s Committee Đào Mỹ, visited the bereaved families to express condolences.

Each family received VNĐ30 million (about US$1,140) for funeral expenses, with local authorities instructed to continue supporting the bereaved families.

Local residents said the embankment section had been badly eroded and undermined during the historic floods in November, leaving it structurally weakened.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. — VNS