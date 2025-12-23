Scientist makes waves in sustainable growth studies

HÀ NỘI — In an era where science and technology play a pivotal role in a nation's sustainable development, a number of outstanding individuals like Dr Đoàn Thị Thu Hương have left their mark through remarkable research achievements, while also inspiring passion and responsibility in others.

Hương is the deputy head of the Department of Economic Geography and Sustainable Development at the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Human Geography and Sustainable Development.

She exemplifies unwavering enthusiasm and perseverance in researching regional and global issues tied to Việt Nam's sustainable growth.

Starting as a student of International Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at Việt Nam National University - Hà Nội, Hương immersed herself in courses on international relations, regional studies and global affairs.

Through reading and analysis of scholarly materials, she cultivated analytical skills, comparative thinking and a holistic view of the contemporary world.

From these early days, Hương harboured ambitions to blend regional and international studies with Việt Nam's practical development needs, positioning the country in comparative contexts with other world regions.

These aspirations, nurtured by guidance from dedicated lecturers at her university and seasoned experts at the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, fuelled her resolve to pursue rigorous, in-depth scientific research grounded in real-world applications.

From her initial years as a researcher, Hương recognised that regional and global studies transcend mere geographical analysis. Instead, they demand an interdisciplinary approach, weaving together history, politics, economics, culture and international relations to unpack global challenges at regional, local or inter-regional levels.

Her research focuses on core themes such as the roles of regional and local institutions, climate change, sustainable development in unique areas like borderlands and islands and the impacts of globalisation and digital transformation on developing nations, particularly Việt Nam.

This holistic lens allow her to address pressing realities, such as how economic shifts influence island communities or how regional cooperation can safeguard maritime sovereignty.

Over more than a decade, she has led or contributed to over 20 research projects at various levels, bridging theory and practice seamlessly. Her works extend beyond academic value and are highly applicable to practical methods, often cited in specialist reports, monographs and undergraduate teaching materials.

Numerous articles by Hương have appeared in prestigious domestic and international journals, bolstering Vietnamese scholars' research credentials, academic integration and global standing.

Far from viewing science as an insular academic pursuit, Hương emphasises its societal responsibilities, especially as regional and global issues increasingly shape national progress.

Her studies illuminate practical concerns, including island residents' socio-economic lives, the interplay between sustainable development and maritime security and ASEAN's role in fostering dialogue, building trust and resolving sea disputes peacefully.

She also explores emerging topics, such as AI's effects on regional governance, security and social development, providing evidence-based insights for responsible technology adoption.

Several outcomes have been transferred to management agencies, localities and organisations, aiding policy formulation, decision-making and public awareness.

A standout example is her book on green island economy models, delivered to Cô Tô and Bạch Long Vĩ special zones for local policy planning.

Her PhD thesis, titled "The European Union's Common Defence and Security Policy (2007-2019)," was published as a monograph and adopted for undergraduate European Studies courses.

Dr Nguyễn Việt Dũng, director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Quảng Ninh Province, said: "I collaborated with Dr Hương on research and book publication. She is a highly responsible researcher whose work closely aligns with local realities. Her findings have been effectively applied, making significant contributions to regional development."

Passion and perseverance

Viewing scientific research as lifelong learning, Hương continually updates her knowledge, refines methodologies and seeks growth opportunities.

In August this year, she participated in a training programme in New Zealand, absorbing advanced expertise, work practices and cultural values to enhance her research and national service.

Beyond research, she also teaches and mentors, sharing her applied regional studies approach.

Her efforts have earned accolades: a 2023 commendation from the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences President for two years of outstanding performance; a 2024 commendation for the 70th Institute anniversary competition; and a 2025 outstanding employee rating at her institute.

Dr Phạm Thị Trầm, deputy director of the institute, said: "Hương is an exemplary researcher blending expertise and dedication. Beyond deep subject knowledge, she shows fierce passion, proactively proposing practical innovations. Her responsibility and persistence drive unit successes. From 2020-2025, she exceeded average key performance indicators by over 300 per cent, underscoring her prowess."

With dedication, humility and budding new research directions, Hương embodies Việt Nam's young researchers striving for self-improvement and national contributions along their chosen path. — VNS