Hà Nội’s AI traffic cameras detect over 1,000 violations in first week of operation

HÀ NỘI — After just seven days of operation, the artificial intelligence (AI)–powered traffic management system run by Hà Nội Police Department has detected 1,020 traffic violations, while also helping to ease congestion and improve compliance with traffic laws.

The department said since the city’s AI-based Traffic Control Centre was brought online, vehicle flow at key junctions has increased, congestion has eased noticeably and public awareness and observance of traffic regulations have shown clear improvement.

Of the violations detected, the majority involved failure to obey traffic lights, accounting for more than 620 cases, followed by riding without helmets, with over 360 cases.

Other offences included illegal stopping, parking and picking up or dropping off passengers in prohibited areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Đào Việt Long, Deputy Head of the department, said the AI-enabled traffic signal control system operates automatically and flexibly, adjusting signal phases in real time based on actual traffic volumes at each junction and at different times of the day.

The approach replaces the previous method of fixed signal cycles.

“As a result, traffic capacity at intersections has increased, traffic conflicts have been reduced and localised congestion has been significantly alleviated,” he said.

After a period of operation, data from major arterial streets such as Trần Phú, Trần Hưng Đạo, Phố Huế, Hai Bà Trưng, Nguyễn Thái Học, Giải Phóng and Trường Chinh showed that, during the same time frames, vehicle volumes recorded between December 12 (before the system's deployment) and December 19 increased at all junctions where AI-controlled signals were applied.

Specifically, traffic flow improvements ranged from around 4 per cent to more than 18 per cent, depending on the geometry of each junction and traffic composition.

Several high-volume intersections recorded increases of over 10 per cent, notably Trần Phú-Hoàng Diệu with an increase of more than 18 per cent; Trần Hưng Đạo-Bà Triệu and Trần Hưng Đạo-Quang Trung with rises of around 15-16 per cent; and intersections along the Phố Huế-Hàng Bài corridor, which saw average increases of 13-14 per cent.

Notably, complex intersections with high traffic density, such as Nguyễn Thái Học-Tôn Đức Thắng and Giải Phóng-Trường Chinh, still maintained stable improvements of between 6 and 11 per cent, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness and reliability even under heavy traffic conditions.

Nguyễn Phương Linh, who lives on Lý Thường Kiệt Street, said that due to her work, she often finishes late and previously found long waits at red lights time-wasting, especially when there was no traffic ahead.

Since the intelligent traffic system came into operation, waiting times at signals have become dynamic rather than fixed.

“If the junction ahead is clear, after a few seconds of calculation the light turns green immediately, allowing me to move on safely without waiting too long, particularly in bad weather or late at night,” she said.

Improved public compliance

Authorities also noted a marked improvement in road users’ compliance with traffic laws.

Many drivers said that previously they tended to rely on instinct or momentary judgement when driving, sometimes making mistakes due to time pressure or external conditions.

However, since AI camera systems began operating as an automated, continuous and impartial monitoring tool, they have had a positive psychological impact on drivers.

With no room for evasion, road users have become more disciplined in obeying traffic lights, while violations such as illegal parking, running red lights and using mobile phones while driving have declined sharply.

Many residents expressed support for the application of AI in traffic management, saying it has made enforcement more transparent and fair, encouraging voluntary compliance with the law.

Đặng Ngọc Anh, 43, a driver in Cầu Giấy Ward, said he strongly supports the city’s move towards intelligent traffic management. “My colleagues and I are more focused on the road now, not using our phones or doing anything distracting while driving. With more stable traffic flow, I feel much safer,” he said.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, a taxi driver in Quang Trung Street, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, also praised the accuracy and transparency of the AI camera system. “Handling violations based on images is very objective and convincing,” he said.

The traffic control centre officially began operations on December 13.

It is equipped with modern technical infrastructure, including 1,837 cameras of various types, and integrates monitoring, traffic management and automated processing of road traffic safety violations.— VNS