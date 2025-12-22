National Patriotic Emulation Congress must serve as focal point for spreading patriotism nationwide: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, on Monday chaired the council’s 16th meeting for the 2021–25 term to further review preparations for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, scheduled to take place on December 26-27.

The meeting assessed that preparations for the congress have, in general, been carried out on schedule and in line with set requirements. These include reports reviewing the outcomes of emulation movements and commendation work over the 2021-25 period, outlining orientations and tasks for 2026-30; the development of programme scripts for exchanges with exemplary role models; and activities to honour and commend Heroes of Labour, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, and National Emulation Soldiers. Communications efforts have been rolled out in various forms, alongside preparations for logistics and security.

In his concluding remarks, the Government leader broadly agreed with the report presented by the organising committee.

He stressed that the congress is a major political event of the country, carrying particular significance as it reviews five years of emulation movements during an exceptionally challenging period marked by unprecedented difficulties and challenges beyond prior forecasts.

Accordingly, reports presented at the congress must accurately reflect the substance of emulation movements, with the ultimate aim of delivering tangible benefits to the country and its people, PM Chính said. They should also highlight the nation’s core values while affirming its proud historical traditions and distinctive cultural identity.

He went on noting that the review of emulation movements must be comprehensive, inclusive and balanced across all sectors, fields, regions, communities, ethnic groups and religions, offering an overall picture of vibrant nationwide movements. Particular emphasis should be placed on concrete outcomes and practical results from which the people have genuinely benefited, the leader stressed.

He further requested that the organisation of the congress and related activities, including artistic performances, exhibitions and cultural events, should embody a strong spirit of emulation in every individual, every task, every sector and every activity. — VNA/VNS