Five prosecuted in fatal electrocution incident

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Provincial Investigation Police Agency on Monday launched criminal proceedings against five suspects involved in a fatal electrocution incident that occurred on the evening of December 7 in Tây Nha Trang Ward.

The victim was a 34-year-old local man whose initials were given as N.X.V.

Investigators determined that five individuals from Nha Trang Electrical Installation and Construction Co Ltd and the Vĩnh Hải Power Management Team had failed to fully comply with regulations on labour safety and the safe operation of power facilities.

Hoàng Thu Hồng, 68, and Nguyễn Thanh Bình, 44, respectively chair of the members’ council and deputy director of Nha Trang Electrical Installation and Construction Co Ltd, were charged with 'violations of regulations on the safe operation of power facilities' under Article 314(1) of the Penal Code. Trần Anh Vũ, 35, an officer of Vĩnh Hải Power Management Team (under Khánh Hòa Power JSC), has also been charged with the same offence.

The other two suspects, Phan Ngọc Thành, 54, and Nguyễn Như Khôi, 46, both workers of the Vĩnh Hải Power Management Team, were charged with 'violations of labour safety regulations' under Article 295(1) of the Penal Code.

A travel ban was imposed on Hoàng Thu Hồng, while the other four suspects were placed in temporary detention for further investigation. — VNS