Khánh Hòa police begin prosecution of gold smugglers

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Provincial Investigation Police Agency announced on Monday that two criminal cases occurring in the locality in early December have been officially prosecuted.

The first case involved smuggling at Cam Ranh International Airport. The two suspects were Lê Thị Thảo An, 37, holding both Vietnamese and Republic of Korea citizenships, and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Nghiên, 65, a resident of the southern province of Cà Mau.

On December 8, An and Nghiên are accused of attempting to transport 24 blocks of 9999-grade gold, weighing a total of over 2.3kg, along with 32 smartphones in their checked baggage as they arrived at Cam Ranh from Incheon.

None of the gold or mobile phones had been declared in accordance with regulations upon entry, said the police.

During questioning, the suspects said they had been hired to transport the gold and phones to an unidentified individual in Hà Nội, their next destination, for an agreed payment of VNĐ33 million (US$1,250).

Investigations into other individuals connected to the case are continuing. — VNS