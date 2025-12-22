Việt Nam tightens fisheries controls, shifts to marine aquaculture for the IUU fishing removal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s fisheries sector is entering a more modern and transparent phase, driven by marked improvements in fishing fleet management, fishermen’s awareness and production organisation as the industry aligns more closely with international integration requirements.

At the centre of this transition is a firm determination to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, alongside a decisive shift towards sustainable marine aquaculture that underpins long-term growth.

With sustained political resolve, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has repeatedly stressed that combating IUU fishing is a task that cannot be delayed and must be pursued to the end, both to safeguard the country’s reputation and to ensure the sustainable future of the fisheries sector. The path from the European Commission’s 'yellow card' to a 'green card,' therefore, is not merely about regulatory compliance, but a fundamental qualitative transformation of the entire industry.

Tightened management, towards digital fishermen

According to the National Steering Committee on IUU prevention, Việt Nam has completed the digitalisation of its entire fisheries vessel management database, meeting standards for accuracy and completeness.

Each fishing vessel is now managed through a unique identification code, with data synchronised across registration records, licences and vessel monitoring systems, forming the basis for unified management from central to local levels.

Controls on port departures and arrivals, along with seafood traceability, are increasingly being implemented through digital platforms. In many coastal provinces in the central region, fishermen have become accustomed to electronic declarations and the full submission of fishing logbooks before each voyage or upon landing, making this a routine production practice.

In Khánh Hoà Province, most skippers and vessel owners proactively ensure that VMS devices operate around the clock, viewing them as essential for responsible fishing. Fishing groups and professional associations increasingly recognise that compliance is not only about avoiding penalties but also about safeguarding long-term livelihoods.

Nguyễn Văn Em, a fisherman from Đông Hải Ward and owner of fishing vessel NT 90759 TS (440 CV), which operates gillnets for tuna fishing, said that all catch categories and volumes from each voyage were fully recorded and submitted in line with port regulations.

“I always keep the vessel monitoring system operating to demonstrate that my boat does not enter foreign waters. The system also helps authorities locate the vessel in case of incidents at sea, giving fishermen greater peace of mind during operations,” Em said.

According to Nguyễn Lại, Head of the Thọ Quang Fishing Port and Anchorage Management Board, the integration and upgrading of fisheries management software such as VNFishbase and eCDT have significantly reduced manual data entry and improved monitoring efficiency.

He recommended further integration of advanced features, including artificial intelligence and voice-based inputs, to make declarations more convenient for fishermen while strengthening management capacity.

Leveraging technology to prevent violations early

Gia Lai Province has recorded positive results in controlling its fishing fleet, with all vessels measuring 15 metres or longer equipped with VMS devices. In practice, however, signal loss still occurs, mostly due to satellite issues, although deliberate violations cannot be ruled out.

To tackle this, the province has compiled a list of vessels at high risk of IUU violations for closer monitoring while providing financial support for installing VMS devices on vessels between 12 and under 15 metres, particularly offshore squid-fishing boats.

Since late October 2025, Gia Lai has operated an intelligent automatic warning system capable of detecting and issuing early alerts when vessels cross maritime boundaries or experience prolonged signal loss. Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, Director of the provincial Sub-department of Fisheries, said alerts were sent to vessel owners or their family members before violations reach sanction thresholds, allowing timely corrective action.

Initial results had been striking. The number of vessels losing connection for more than six hours per week dropped from 500–700 to around 10. The system had also reduced manual screening workloads by 60–70 per cent and significantly enhanced continuous monitoring by authorities.

According to Captain Lê Văn Hoà, Head of the Mũi Tấn Border Guard Control Station under the Quy Nhơn Port Border Gate Command, officers maintain round-the-clock duty to monitor all vessels entering and leaving Quy Nhơn fishing port.

For vessels not eligible for fishing operations, the station conducts daily inspections, photographing mooring positions and checking whether fishing gear has been loaded to promptly prevent deliberate attempts to bypass control points and engage in illegal, unreported fishing.

From these practical experiences, many localities have urged central authorities to finalise national technical standards for VMS devices, integrating electronic declarations, automatic logbooks, activity reporting and AI-based real-time violation detection. These measures are consistent with European Commission recommendations.

Shift from capture fisheries to marine aquaculture

Alongside tighter controls on fishing activities, many central provinces see livelihood transformation and reduced pressure on natural resources as long-term solutions to tackling IUU at its roots.

In Gia Lai, the provincial People’s Council has adopted resolutions to support vessels no longer eligible for operation, including rice and monthly cash assistance, conditional on commitments not to go to sea or engage in IUU fishing. The province has also implemented vessel decommissioning policies, encouraging owners to voluntarily remove high-risk vessels from the system.

According to Trần Quốc Khánh, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Agriculture and Environment, policies supporting occupational transition and vessel decommissioning are essential.

These measures create financial incentives for vessel owners to permanently withdraw risky vessels, tackling the root causes of IUU violations. The current decommissioning programme is seen as a structural solution to remove small, unsafe vessels while opening new livelihood opportunities for fishermen.

With favourable natural conditions and a strong scientific base, Khánh Hoà is emerging as a national leader in marine aquaculture, gradually reducing dependence on capture fisheries. The province harvests more than 32,000 tonnes of farmed seafood annually, with marine aquaculture accounting for around 50 per cent. Seafood export turnover in 2024 reached nearly US$850 million.

Khánh Hoà currently has over 80,800 lobster cages and 15,000 marine fish cages and is the country’s largest aquatic seed production hub, accounting for about 30 per cent of national output. Diverse farming models, from lobster, oysters and seaweed to marine fish, sea cucumbers and pearls, help spread risks and improve economic efficiency.

The province is accelerating pilot projects in high-tech marine aquaculture using HDPE plastic cages designed for offshore conditions, offering greater safety in rough seas and higher economic returns. Cooperatives such as Vạn Ninh High-Tech Marine Aquaculture Cooperative and Vân Phong Marine Tourism Cooperative, together with enterprises, have developed integrated value chains combining aquaculture and marine tourism.

In early 2025, the Prime Minister approved a pilot project for high-tech marine aquaculture development in Khánh Hoà, with total investment estimated at VNĐ1 trillion ($37.9 million). The project is expected to boost productivity and incomes while protecting the marine environment and easing pressure on coastal waters.

Trần Minh Hoàng, Vice Chairman of the Khánh Hoà Provincial People’s Committee, said that high-tech marine aquaculture pilots represented a concrete step in implementing the province’s sustainable marine economy strategy.

The province is finalising mechanisms to support concessional loans, risk insurance and investments in offshore farming infrastructure for the 2026–2030 period.

Central coastal provinces are laying the foundations for a more transparent, responsible and sustainable fisheries sector. This is not only a prerequisite for Việt Nam to fully remove the IUU warning but also an inevitable path towards a green, modern and globally integrated marine economy. — VNS