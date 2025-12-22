Legal corridor in place for electric vehicles, ministry says

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Construction has responded to concerns raised by voters in HCM City over the planned transition from petrol and oil-powered vehicles to electric ones, saying a legal framework and policy roadmap are gradually being put in place to support the shift.

In a written response to the city’s delegation of National Assembly Deputies, the ministry replied to voter recommendations calling for greater clarity on how the conversion to electric vehicles (EVs) will be carried out. Residents have questioned whether EVs can truly be considered environmentally friendly, citing the risks of battery fires and explosions, the difficulty of handling used batteries and the environmental impact of mining and battery manufacturing.

Voters also expressed concern that rising electricity demand could lead to expanded hydropower development and increased output from thermal power plants, placing additional strain on ecosystems. They urged the State to adopt a synchronised plan covering the full life cycle of EV batteries, from production and use to collection and disposal, alongside the development of charging infrastructure and a stronger emphasis on renewable energy, to ensure the transition supports sustainable development and real environmental protection.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the orientation towards clean and green transport has already been laid out in major Party resolutions on the national energy development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, and Resolution on National Energy Security over the same period.

To translate these orientations into action and deliver on Việt Nam’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, announced at COP26, the Prime Minister has approved an action programme on green energy transition in the transport sector. The programme sets specific targets and a phased roadmap for the adoption of electricity and other green energy sources in transport, while assigning responsibilities to ministries, sectors and local authorities.

The legal framework governing EVs is largely in place. In implementing the 2024 Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the ministry has drafted two decrees for Government promulgation and issued nine circulars and 38 national technical regulations on technical safety and environmental protection for road motor vehicles, including electric ones.

“These regulations provide the necessary legal corridor for electric vehicles to be manufactured to operate on the roads alongside other types of vehicles,” the ministry said.

On charging infrastructure, the Ministry of Construction said that the Prime Minister had tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with leading the development of national technical standards for EV charging stations, including safety and fire prevention requirements, and with planning the expansion of the charging network nationwide.

Regarding battery waste, the ministry pointed to existing regulations on the collection and treatment of discarded products, in place since 2015, which already cover batteries and accumulators used in motor vehicles. However, it said that the handling of spent EV batteries remained a major challenge during the transition to electric mobility, not only in Việt Nam but worldwide.

The ministry said it would take voters’ recommendations on board and continue working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment as regulations on the collection and treatment of discarded products, including EVs batteries, are reviewed and updated. — VNS