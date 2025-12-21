Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

HCM City approves key planning task for $3.5b Malaysia-backed university project

December 21, 2025 - 16:35
The HCM City People’s Committee on Sunday approved the 1:2,000 zoning planning task for the Berjaya International University Urban Area, an 880-hectare development in Xuân Thới Sơn Commune, on the city’s northwestern outskirts.

 

HCM City has approved the 1:2,000 zoning planning task for the Berjaya International University Urban Area. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a key planning task for a US$3.5 billion Malaysia-backed international university urban project, paving the way for the revival of a long-delayed development in the city’s northwest.

The HCM City People’s Committee on Sunday approved the 1:2,000 zoning planning task for the Berjaya International University Urban Area, an 880-hectare development in Xuân Thới Sơn Commune, on the city’s northwestern outskirts.

The approval marks a major regulatory milestone for the project, which was first licensed in 2008 but has faced repeated delays, raising concerns in recent years that it could be withdrawn.

With a total investment of nearly VNĐ59 trillion ($3.5 billion), the project is planned as a modern university city integrating education, research, housing and commercial services. The planning horizon extends to 2040, with a broader study area of nearly 924 hectares.

City authorities say the development is intended to become a research and training hub and the core of a northern education cluster, helping to reduce pressure on the city centre while supporting economic growth in surrounding areas.

The site borders the An Hạ Canal to the southeast, Tây Ninh Province and Canal 8 to the west and southwest, and the Xáng Canal to the north.

The urban complex is designed for a population of about 135,000 people, including an estimated 60,000 students. Land-use standards and technical and social infrastructure will be aligned with the city’s master plan, officials said.

The project’s investment policy was adjusted in January this year, granting the developer 10 years to complete land compensation, site clearance and construction. Total investment has been increased by around 3 trillion dong from the original approval.

The developer, Berjaya International University Urban Area Vietnam JSC, a Việt Nam-based unit of Malaysia’s Berjaya Group, plans an integrated complex including schools from primary to university level, residential areas, commercial and service centres, healthcare, sports and recreation facilities, parks and an information technology park.

Progress has been limited so far. Of the 880 hectares requiring compensation, only 116 hectares have been cleared, with changes in land laws and periods of financial difficulty for the investor cited as key obstacles.

City officials say that the decision provides a legal basis to restart development, raising expectations the long-delayed project could now move forward and support the build-out of northwestern HCM City. — VNS 

see also

More on this story

Society

VFF leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholic community

Emphasising Christmas as a sacred festival bringing love, hope and peace, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài  expressed her hope that the committee would continue to serve as a bridge between the Party, the State and the Church, uniting Catholics nationwide to “live the Gospel within the nation” and accompany the nation.
Society

Deputy PM pays pre-Christmas visit to Bắc Ninh Diocese

Bắc Ninh Diocese is committed to encouraging Catholic followers to strictly follow the Party's guidelines, the State's policies and laws, as well as local regulations, while working alongside authorities and people from all walks of life to build a stronger and more prosperous homeland.
Society

VNA Media, GOADS Media launch mobile digital news 

VNA Media and GOADS Media on December 19 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to roll out a mobile digital news model, aiming to expand access to official information through smart LED screens mounted on ride-hailing motorbikes.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom