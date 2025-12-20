Emergency equipment tied down on some Hà Nội school buses, inspectors say

HÀ NỘI — City inspectors have found potentially dangerous safety lapses on some school shuttle buses in Hà Nội after checking nearly 1,000 vehicles used to transport students, authorities said on Friday.

The inspections, carried out by the city's Department of Construction, covered contracted school transport vehicles operated by 61 schools across 17 wards and communes.

Most of the vehicles were equipped with required safety features, including fire extinguishers, in-vehicle alarm systems and dashboard cameras, inspectors said.

But officials flagged a number of practices that could compromise passenger safety in emergencies.

In several cases, fire extinguishers were placed under seats and tightly secured with straps or metal rings, making them difficult for quick access.

Emergency window-breaking hammers on some buses were also tied firmly to the vehicle interior, with some impossible to be removed by hand.

Improperly securing safety equipment could have serious consequences in the event of a fire, a traffic accident or an incident in which a child is left behind in a vehicle, inspectors warned.

Some drivers said the equipment had been fastened to prevent students from tampering with it. Inspectors rejected that explanation and ordered the restraints to be removed immediately, while urging schools and transport operators to strengthen supervision and remind students to use safety devices only in emergencies.

Trần Việt Hải, director of the city’s Area 2 Transport Inspection Team, said the checks were part of a broader campaign to enforce regulations governing passenger transport and reduce risks associated with school travel.

As part of a new inspection approach, schools and transport companies were asked to submit information forms in advance, enabling inspectors to quickly verify documentation and equipment on site.

Each inspection took about two minutes, officials said, and was conducted in the presence of school representatives.

Authorities said follow-up inspections would continue in the coming weeks, with a focus on compliance, passenger safety and improving oversight by transport operators. — VNS