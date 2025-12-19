Naval region 4 safely brings 52 fishermen to Song Tử Tây island

KHÁNH HÒA — The Naval Region 4 Command reported on Friday that it had coordinated efforts to safely bring 52 fishermen from a distressed fishing vessel to Song Tử Tây island in the Trường Sa special zone.

The vessel, captained by Huỳnh Văn Hậu from Núi Thành Commune, Đà Nẵng City, departed An Hoa Port on November 11 to operate in the Trường Sa fishing grounds.

On December 17, while restarting the engine to pick up fishermen and basket boats operating nearby, smoke suddenly billowed from the engine room, followed by a fire.

Despite urgent efforts to extinguish the blaze, strong winds and a large volume of fuel in the engine compartment caused the fire to spread rapidly. At the time of the incident, five fishermen were on board the vessel, while the remaining 47 were fishing from basket boats. By around 2a.m. the same day, the fire had engulfed the entire cabin, forcing those on board to escape by lowering a basket boat into the sea.

At 9am on December 17, the captain managed to contact fishing vessel No. 90779-TS from Đắk Lắk Province, which rescued all 52 fishermen and brought them safely aboard.

At 7am on December 18, Coast Guard vessel KN364 was dispatched to transfer the fishermen to Song Tử Tây island. Officers and soldiers of Brigade 146 under the Naval Region 4 Command received the fishermen, arranged accommodation, conducted medical examinations, provided medicines, and supplied essential necessities.

All 52 fishermen are currently in stable physical and mental condition. — VNA/VNS