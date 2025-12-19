HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's first urban light rail transit (LRT) line was officially launched in the southern island Phú Quốc of An Giang Province on Friday.

Connecting Phú Quốc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre, the LRT project is expected not only to strengthen the island’s capacity to host APEC 2027, but also to usher in a new phase of infrastructure development and urban spatial planning for the special administrative zone.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place as part of a broader ceremony marking the commencement, inauguration, and technical opening of key projects celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

At the same event, Phú Quốc also broke ground on three additional projects serving the APEC 2027 high-level meetings and events, including the Dương Đông 2 2 reservoir investment project, the Hàm Ninh resettlement area project, and the Cửa Cạn resettlement area project.

Phase 1 of the Phú Quốc LRT line is being developed under a BOT model, with the private developer Sun Group as the investor. The project carries a total investment of about 9 trillion (nearly US$342 million), and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027. This strategic transport infrastructure project is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping urban development corridors and creating new growth momentum for Phú Quốc in the coming period.

Sun Group is currently the first private enterprise in Việt Nam to implement an urban LRT project, marking a deeper participation of the private sector in modern public transport infrastructure. Once operational, Phú Quốc will also become the first locality in Việt Nam to operate this form of advanced urban rail transit.

The project is located along the 10-lane provincial road DT.975, directly linking the island's international airport with the APEC Convention Centre, forming a modern, synchronised, and high-quality public transport system.

The LRT line spans 17.59km, comprising elevated, at-grade, and underground sections, and includes six stations – five ground-level stations and one underground station at the APEC Convention Centre. The system will operate three-car trains with a design speed of 70–100 km/h and a capacity of approximately 4,500 passengers per hour, reducing travel time from the airport to the APEC Convention Centre and southern island resorts to around 20 minutes.

According to the master plan, the LRT line will continue to be studied for future extensions toward Dương Đông and An Thới Port. Powered by non-emission energy, the light rail system is also expected to help ease traffic congestion, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and promote a shift toward green, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly public transportation.

Beyond its transport significance, the LRT project is set to enhance the overall tourism experience by enabling seamless connectivity from Phú Quốc International Airport to resorts, entertainment complexes, and the APEC Convention Centre. Once in operation, the project is expected to help shape a modern and integrated Phú Quốc, gradually aligning the island with operational standards seen in leading global tourism destinations such as Singapore and Dubai.

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng stated that Việt Nam hosting APEC 2027 in Phú Quốc is an honor and also an opportunity to promote the national image and international-standard tourism of Phú Quốc ílsand to international standards for tourists worldwide.

"I propose that the leaders of An Giang Provincial People's Committee and the Phú Quốc Special Zone People's Committee create all conditions to help investors implement the project on schedule, ensuring quality standards; and effectively utilise the facilities after the completion of APEC 2027."

The Ministry of Finance will coordinate with local authorities to make sure the project is on schedule, making Phú Quốc a world-class tourist destination, Thắng noted. — VNA/VNS