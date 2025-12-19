Hà Nội launches construction of Metro Line 5 to boost westward urban growth

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on Friday officially broke ground on Metro Line 5, a major urban railway project linking Văn Cao, Ngọc Khánh, Láng and Hòa Lạc, as the capital steps up efforts to build a modern and sustainable public transport system.

The ceremony took place on the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19) and formed part of a nationwide programme that saw 234 key projects launched or inaugurated simultaneously at 79 locations across the country, ahead of the 14th National Party Congress early next year.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trọng Đông, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, said Metro Line 5 was a strategic infrastructure project rather than a standalone transport work, noting its role as a core axis for organising urban space and developing sustainable transport in the capital’s next growth phase.

The line has been designated as a key connection between Ba Đình, the political and administrative heart of Hà Nội, and Hòa Lạc satellite city.

The project is expected to ease pressure on inner-city traffic, support socio-economic development and help form a modern, multi-centred urban structure in line with the capital’s master plan to 2045, with a longer-term vision to 2065.

According to the Hà Nội Urban Railway Management Board, Metro Line 5 will span nearly 39.6km, including underground, elevated and ground-level sections. The route will feature 20 stations and two depots located in Sơn Đồng and Hòa Lạc. Built to modern double-track and fully electrified standards, the line will apply advanced signalling technology and aim for automated, safe and environmentally friendly operations.

Once operational, Metro Line 5 is expected to link effectively with other urban rail routes, forming an integrated public transport network. This is set to improve connectivity between suburban areas and the city centre, while unlocking new development potential for the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park and satellite urban areas in the western part of the capital.

City authorities said the project reflects strong political resolve and coordinated leadership, highlighting the effective use of new legal and policy frameworks under the Capital Law 2024, the revised Public Investment Law and resolutions of the National Assembly.

At the ceremony, the city leader urged relevant agencies, investors, project management units and contractors to ensure scientific construction methods, absolute safety and high quality, while strictly complying with regulations on environmental protection and social welfare. He also called for public understanding and support during project implementation, describing community consensus as essential to the project’s success.

Together with the launch of other key projects nationwide, the start of Metro Line five construction underscores Hà Nội’s determination to advance infrastructure development, promote green transport and pursue sustainable urban growth.

Deputy Secretary Đông expressed confidence that upon completion, Metro Line 5 will become a new urban landmark, contributing to improved quality of life, stronger urban competitiveness and a more modern image for Hà Nội in its next stage of development. — VNS