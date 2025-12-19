HCM City breaks ground on new Youth Cultural House

HCM CITY — Construction began on a 25-storey Youth Cultural House project worth VNĐ2.24 trillion (US$88 million) in HCM City on Friday (December 19), aiming to serve as a flagship cultural and social hub for the city’s youth.

The Group A public investment project will be built on a 14,683.7sq.m site at No. 4 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street in Sài Gòn Ward.

The project will comprise four basement levels and 21 above-ground floors, with a total floor area of 93,506.26sq.m.

It is scheduled for completion and operation in 2028.

Designed as a modern, environmentally friendly architectural landmark, the complex will feature an event plaza capable of accommodating more than 10,000 people.

Four basement levels will provide over 778 parking spaces, meeting internal demand while reserving nearly half of the capacity for public parking in the surrounding area, with connections to underground spaces and Metro stations S13 and S3 in the city centre.

The integrated indoor and outdoor spaces will allow flexible use, including an event plaza on the ground floor, a 500–700-seat auditorium on the third floor, a Youth Science and Technology Centre and a Start-up Centre on the 12th and 13th floors, skills training classrooms on the 18th to 20th floors, and outdoor activity areas.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the municipal People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyễn Mạnh Cường said the project reflects the care and strong commitment of Party and State leaders, as well as successive generations of city leaders, to the younger generation.

The new Youth Cultural House has been identified as a flagship and symbolic cultural work of the city, meeting development requirements in a new phase marked by accelerated digital transformation, innovation, deeper international integration and the strengthened role of youth in building and defending the city.

“This investment not only meets the demand for modern cultural and community spaces for young people, but also demonstrates continuity and the promotion of fine traditions nurtured by generations of city leaders, Youth Union officials and young people,” Cường said.

The groundbreaking ceremony demonstrates the high political determination of the city’s Party organisation, administration and people to invest in and care for youth — a core, pioneering force that plays a particularly important role in the city’s sustainable development.

The project is one of 234 works launched or inaugurated nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. — VNS