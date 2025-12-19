Construction ministry orders safety standards for EV parking

HÀ NỘI — National safety standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging in residential buildings must be developed and finalised, per a recent order from the Ministry of Construction to its Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management.

These technical standards will apply to both existing buildings and new constructions.

The ministry’s request follows continuous media reports that several apartment complexes in Hà Nội and HCM City have temporarily denied EVs into their basement parking lots for fear of fire and explosion risks.

They said they were still waiting for unified safety standards for underground EV parking, citing fire risks and legal ambiguities.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the development of new safety standards is based on Government directives, including conclusions issued by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà in Notice No 490/TB-VPCP dated September 17 this year, as well as guidelines issued by the ministry in September and October related to key tasks on environmental protection, climate change adaptation, green growth, circular economy, and efficient energy use for the 2025-2026 period.

The ministry reiterated that establishing safety standards is essential to protect residents and to accommodate the rapid growth of EVs and the rise of clean energy.

The Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management is also required to conduct policy communication, provide timely information to the public and build social consensus during the drafting process.

Experts have stressed the urgent need for these safety standards, especially after several apartment buildings recently stopped accepting EVs in their underground parking areas.

In early December, the HH Linh Đàm Apartment Complex in Hà Nội’s Hoàng Liệt Ward, one of the most populous neighbourhoods in the capital city, said it would not accept EV parking in its basement and instructed residents to park in outdoor lots starting from 2026.

The complex’s management board cited the lack of technical regulations ensuring safety in parking and charging areas for EVs in enclosed underground spaces.

The decision sparked debate as many residents found it inconvenient, while the management board expressed concern over liability if an incident occurred.

However, Hoàng Liệt Ward authorities later said the building must not refuse EV parking, noting that the 2023 Housing Law stipulates that apartment parking areas must accommodate both petrol-powered and electric vehicles.

EV parking and charging areas must be designed according to applicable standards, the ward authorities said.

In this context, experts believe that the issuance of safety regulations will give apartment buildings a legal basis to designate charging zones, install required safety systems, and resolve ongoing disputes between residents and management boards over EV management. — VNS