Front official extends Christmas greetings to Hà Nội's St Paul of Chartres nuns

HÀ NỘI — A delegation led by Nguyễn Thị Tuyến, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, visited the Sainte Paul of Chartres (SPC) nuns at the Sainte Marie Institute in Hà Nội on Thursday to extend Christmas greetings.

Tuyến, who is also President of the Việt Nam Women's Union, wished the sisters and nuns of SPC a merry Christmas and a New Year filled with good health.

She affirmed that the Party, State, and VFF always pay attention to strengthening the great national unity, particularly with the Catholic community and religious orders; and appreciate dignitaries and followers for their contributions to and active participation in patriotic emulation movements and charitable activities.

The VFF official hailed collaboration between women’s unions at all levels and SPC nuns in social welfare activities, including caring for orphans, supporting families in especially difficult circumstances, and helping disadvantaged women build livelihoods and stabilise their lives.

The nuns’ charitable work has contributed to strengthening the great national unity, Tuyến said, expressing the hope that they will continue partnering the VFF and the VWU in community activities, thus promoting the advancement of women and children.

Sister Maria Đinh Thị Mỹ Lộc, head of the SPC's 37 Hai Bà Trưng community in Hà Nội, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the leadership of the VFF, affirming that she will continue to lead a good secular and religious life, actively join social activities, and contribute to the prosperous development of the capital city and the country.

The VFF official took the occasion to present gifts to Catholic families facing hardships, hoping to help them overcome difficulties, escape poverty and gradually stablising their lives. — VNA/VNS