Quảng Ninh to inaugurate, break ground on 31 key projects

QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh will hold inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for 31 key projects with a total investment of nearly VNĐ400 trillion (US$15.4 billion) on Friday.

Of these, five major projects will be officially inaugurated, including the Crystal Holidays Harbour tourism, resort and entertainment complex in Vân Đồn; Bạch Đằng High School; the Đông Triều Medical Centre; a storm-shelter anchorage for fishing vessels on Cô Tô Island and a border protection embankment in Hoành Mô Commune.

These strategic projects reflect the province’s strong development in key sectors, including tourism, the marine economy, social welfare and national defence.

The province will also break ground on 26 other projects with a total investment of up to VNĐ383.8 trillion.

These projects cover a wide range of fields, including transport infrastructure, industry, trade, services, urban development, education and healthcare.

Notable projects include the Vân Đồn high-end integrated tourism service complex with an investment of VNĐ51 trillion, the Globe Hạ Long Park in Tuần Châu (VNĐ5.38 trillion) and social housing projects in Hùng Thắng and Cao Xanh.

All projects have been carefully selected to ensure feasibility and early completion, while carrying strategic significance in promoting economic growth, improving people’s livelihoods and reinforcing Quảng Ninh’s image as a dynamic and innovative locality.

These projects are expected not only to contribute to Quảng Ninh’s economic growth targets for 2026, but also to lay a solid foundation for its development in the 2025–2030 period. —VNS