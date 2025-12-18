Bắc Ninh focuses on enhancing the capacity of all levels of government

BẮC NINH — Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Ngô Tân Phượng has said that from now until 2030, the province will prioritise effective government-building efforts, with a focus on strengthening the capacity and efficiency of the administrative apparatus at all levels.

Specifically, Bắc Ninh will continue reviewing regulations on decentralisation and delegation of authority, further promoting these processes in tandem with administrative reform and digital transformation.

The aim is to improve the performance of the two-tier local government system, ensuring it is streamlined, strong, dynamic, professional,and operates with high efficiency and effectiveness.

The province is also committed to developing a contingent of officials, civil servants and public employees with adequate qualifications, strong professional capacity, and high levels of professionalism, who are capable of meeting the demands of the new development context.

Bắc Ninh plans to enhance the leadership, management and operational capacity of State administrative agencies, accelerate the development of e-government, and intensify administrative reform.

Efforts will also focus on strengthening transparency, accountability and public responsibility at all levels of government, while continuing to reorganise the administrative apparatus along with improving the performance of public service units.

The province is actively preparing to ensure the successful organisation of elections for deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2030 term.

At the same time, Bắc Ninh is establishing mechanisms to assess capacity and classify officials, civil servants and public employees, ensuring evaluations are accurate and based on job performance, quality of work and position requirements.

Bắc Ninh will also step up inspections of official duties, tighten administrative discipline and strictly handle organisations and individuals found to be in violation of State policies and laws.

In the next five years, the province is set to review and advise on amendments and supplements as well as issuing new institutional frameworks and policies aligned with development requirements.

It will also work towards implementing the Politburo's Resolution 66-NQ/TW dated April 30 on renewing the creation and enforcement of laws to meet national development demands in the new era.

Particular attention will be given to improving institutions managing the organisation of local government, with clearer distinctions between urban and rural governance models, and to promptly addressing difficulties and bottlenecks at the commune level.

In parallel with accelerating administrative reform, improving provincial governance indices and building e-government, Bắc Ninh will roll out and scale up innovative initiatives and effective models of administrative reform, especially those with a direct impact on residents and businesses.

The province will also intensify regular and ad-hoc inspections of administrative reform efforts and the performance of officials, civil servants and public employees across the locality.

Over the past five years, Bắc Ninh focused on restructuring and streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system, particularly at the commune level, in line with the Party Central Committee's Resolutions 18 and 19-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017.

Bắc Ninh also promptly issued and implemented a plan to carry out the Politburo's Conclusion 50-KL/TW dated May 5, 2023 on the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW.

Pursuant to the 11th Plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee's Resolution 60-NQ/TW dated April 12; the National Assembly's Resolution 202/2025/QH15 dated June 12 on the reorganisation of provincial-level administrative units; and the National Assembly Standing Committee's Resolution 1658/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated June 16 on the reorganisation of commune-level administrative units in Bắc Ninh in 2025, the newly reorganised Bắc Ninh Province was officially established and began operations on July 1, 2025.

Despite initial difficulties following the reorganisation, local authorities at all levels have largely stabilised their operations.

The management and executive capacity of People’s Committees at all levels in Bắc Ninh has continued to improve. The province has developed monthly, quarterly and annual socio-economic growth management plans, while accelerating administrative reform and building e-government and digital government.

Bắc Ninh’s key governance indicators, including the PAR Index, PAPI and SIPAS, have consistently ranked among the country’s leading performers. — VNS