Internet Day 2025 highlights trust as cornerstone of digital development

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam moves into a new stage of development, the central challenge is no longer to increase the coverage or speed of the Internet, but to proactively shape its development to fully leverage the obtained achievements in support of fast, sustainable and inclusive growth, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long has said.

Speaking at the Internet Day 2025 in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Long noted that as of October 2025, Việt Nam’s fixed broadband Internet speed ranked 10th globally, while mobile broadband speed was placed 15th worldwide. After nearly a year of commercial rollout, the 5G network now covers 59 per cent of the population, laying a critical foundation for the digital economy, digital government and digital society.

After nearly three decades of development, the Internet has become an integral part of Việt Nam's socio-economic life. Infrastructure is now widespread and increasingly modern, social engagement in the digital environment has deepened, and service quality has improved significantly, approaching advanced international standards.

The Politburo's Resolution No. 57 identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as a key pillar of national development. In this context, the Internet is not merely a technical infrastructure, but a development space where these elements converge, operate and are translated into practical value.

Long said that sustainable Internet development must be built on trust - trust among people in the digital environment, and trust across the broader digital ecosystem, where platforms, data and communities interact to create shared value. That trust must be co-created by the State, society, and businesses through institutional frameworks and common standards.

He added that Việt Nam's Internet is being repositioned from a connectivity tool to a core digital infrastructure underpinning the digital economy. Beyond transmission, it must evolve into an integrated system encompassing connectivity, computing capacity, data, platforms and cybersecurity, thereby playing a decisive role in productivity, competitiveness and the digital economy’s autonomy.

At the same time, the focus is shifting from rapid expansion to more sustainable and inclusive development, with greater efforts to narrow digital gaps between regions and population groups. Internet governance is also transitioning from reactive, incident-based management to a more proactive, preventive, and risk-oriented approach.

Vũ Hoàng Liên, Chairman of the Việt Nam Internet Association, said the most pressing challenge today no longer lies in connection speed or coverage, but in building a trustworthy digital space. He warned that the darker side of technological advances, such as artificial intelligence and big data, is increasingly being exploited for conflict, psychological manipulation and sophisticated fraud, with many victims drawn from Việt Nam's nearly 80 million Internet users.

He stressed that a safer Internet requires shared responsibility and commitment across the entire Internet community to foster a smarter, more ethical, more humane, and more trustworthy digital environment.

Discussions at the event centred on four pillars of digital trust: Trust in People, promoting civilised behaviour, mutual respect, and accurate information sharing; Trust in Platforms, grounded in transparency, equality, and reliable data; Trust in Technology, supported by ethical artificial intelligence, sustainable cloud and data systems, and stable digital infrastructure; and Trust in Community, which emphasises collective responsibility.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam aims to develop a safe, humane, and trustworthy Internet that serves socio-economic development, with trust as the foundation, innovation as the driving force, and institutions as the pillar.

Deputy Minister Long affirmed that the Ministry of Science and Technology will continue to work closely with ministries, sectors, localities, businesses, and the Việt Nam Internet Association to refine institutions, develop shared digital infrastructure and promote public participation, ensuring the Internet remains a crucial driver of national development. — VNA/VNS