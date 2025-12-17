Bắc Ninh removes barriers to administrative procedures

BẮC NINH — As a province with a lot of foreign-invested enterprises, Bắc Ninh is paving the way to improve facilities and enhance competitiveness indices.

Trần Văn Sơn, Minister and Head of the Government Office, said in the future, Bắc Ninh must continue improving the investment environment and further capitalise on the achievements in administrative procedure reform.

The province should reduce and simplify administrative procedures to ensure transparency and focus on reviewing dossiers and procedures as well as removing the ‘barriers’ to administrative procedure, prioritising investment in infrastructure and equipment.

It needs to intensify training to enhance the capacity and qualifications of officials, civil servants, and public employees working at the Public Administrative Service Centre, meeting task requirements.

At the same time, the province will accelerate the digitisation of dossiers and implement online public services, standardising and synchronising administrative procedure resolution processes, shortening processing times and increasing satisfaction levels among citizens and businesses.

Deputy Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee Mai Sơn stated that the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP and Decree No. 118/2025/NĐ-CP on administrative procedure reform and the one-stop as well as interlinked one-stop mechanism following the merger of the two-tier local government model in Bắc Ninh has created a clear foundation for controlling administrative procedures.

They held reduce compliance costs, promote fully online public services and advance digital transformation in local government operations.

The Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee has assigned specific tasks to each department, sector and locality to review administrative procedure reform tasks and targets in accordance with the stipulated timelines.

At the same time, it has directed localities to review, evaluate and arrange officials, civil servants and public employees at public administrative service centres to improve work quality and efficiency, meeting administrative reform requirements and serving local socio-economic development.

Bắc Ninh Province has reduced and simplified administrative procedures related to production and business activities in line with the targets assigned under Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP, covering 51 specific administrative procedures, of which 44 are specific procedures related to production and business activities.

In addition, the province has decisively implemented online public services for administrative procedures related to enterprises.

It has completed 1,133 administrative procedures (100 per cent) related to enterprises and 2,150 administrative procedures (achieving 99.40 per cent) that are not dependent on administrative boundaries via online public services.

Processing times have also been been reduced for 742 administrative procedures, or 34.3 per cent of the total.

This allows citizens and businesses to submit dossiers at any level of Public Administrative Service Centre or reception point in the province, regardless of administrative boundaries.

To encourage citizens to use online public services, Bắc Ninh Province continues to apply a no-fee policy for 42 administrative procedures for online transactions; and waives fees for judicial record certificates issued via the VNeID app.

The province also implements the '24-hour green channel'" and '60% green channel' mechanisms for administrative procedures for key projects in the locality. — VNS