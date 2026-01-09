Tây Ninh among top 10 most attractive localities for large enterprises

TÂY NINH — The southern province of Tây Ninh was recognised as one of the top ten localities most attractive to large enterprises in 2025 at the announcement ceremony of the VNR500 ranking – the Top 500 largest enterprises in Việt Nam in 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year the locality has featured on the prestigious list.

The result reflects Tây Ninh’s sustained efforts to improve its investment climate, enhance governance efficiency and strengthen trust among the business community in recent years.

According to Huỳnh Văn Sơn, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the recognition underscores the province’s consistent development orientation, which places enterprises at the centre of public service delivery. Administrative reform, greater transparency in the investment environment and improvements in governance quality have been identified as core pillars of this approach. The achievement also serves as a driving force for Tây Ninh to continue renewing its management mindset and strengthening competitiveness amid intensifying inter-provincial competition for resources, he added.

In 2025, Tây Ninh’s economy maintained strong growth momentum, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanding by 9.52 per cent, ranking eighth among 34 provinces and cities nationwide. The province’s economic scale stood ninth nationally, placing it among the top ten contributors to overall national economic growth. Industry, trade and services, together with investment, continued to act as the main engines of expansion.

Investment attraction recorded several highlights, with newly licensed and adjusted foreign direct investment reaching US$1.7 billion – the highest level ever recorded. Additional domestic investment totalled VNĐ76.2 trillion (approximately $2.9 billion). The province also saw the establishment of more than 5,200 new enterprises, with combined registered capital exceeding VNĐ40.6 trillion, further reinforcing business confidence in the local operating environment.

To date, Tây Ninh is home to more than 33,500 registered enterprises with total capital exceeding VNĐ933 trillion; 3,127 domestic investment projects worth over VNĐ719.5 trillion; and 1,979 foreign direct investment projects with registered capital of $24.67 billion. Notably, 16 large enterprises based in the province were ranked among the country’s leading companies in 2025, reflecting the increasingly solid development of the local business sector.

Sơn noted that these results are particularly significant as Việt Nam accelerates administrative reorganisation, institutional reform and the formation of large-scale economic regions – developments that place growing demands on local governance quality, regional connectivity and the ability to create a competitive investment environment. In practice, Tây Ninh has been gradually expanding its development space, better leveraging its comparative advantages and shaping its role as an important investment destination in the southern region, with increasingly clear growth drivers.

Looking ahead to 2026, Tây Ninh aims to further capitalise on its strategic geo-economic position along the East–West economic corridor, while developing a renewable energy ecosystem, accelerating administrative reform, and enhancing transparency and the quality of services for businesses. On this basis, the province seeks to build a competitive investment environment, thereby strengthening its position within the regional development structure and on the national investment attraction map, he said. —VNA/VNS