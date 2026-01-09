Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN's agricultural, food products draw attention at Asia’s leading tradeshow

January 09, 2026 - 20:47
For Vietnamese companies, Indusfood 2026 offers direct access to global buyers, opportunities to connect with distribution partners, insights into emerging consumer trends, and engagement in thematic events on investment, logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and innovation in the food industry.

 

Nghiệp Xuân Company introduces fresh durian at the fair. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW DELHI — Vietnamese farm produce and food products have drawn strong interest at Indusfood 2026, Asia’s premier food and beverage tradeshow, which is taking place from January 8–10 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh state.

The event has brought together more than 2,200 businesses and exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Vietnamese enterprises operating in agricultural products, processed foods and beverages, along with some 15,000 international buyers from more than 120 countries.

Organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), Indusfood 2026 aims to strengthen global food supply chain connectivity and promote trade, investment and export expansion amid rising international demand for safe, sustainable and traceable food products. The fair is expected to further reinforce India’s role as a reliable partner in global food trade, while opening up new cooperation opportunities for participating countries, including Việt Nam.

For Vietnamese companies, Indusfood 2026 offers direct access to global buyers, opportunities to connect with distribution partners, insights into emerging consumer trends, and engagement in thematic events on investment, logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and innovation in the food industry. The fair also provides a platform for Vietnamese firms to promote their products, build brand recognition and expand their presence in India as well as in Middle Eastern, African and European markets.

On the first day of the fair, many Indian partners expressed interest in importing fresh Vietnamese fruits such as coconut, mango, passion fruit and longan. However, the two countries have yet to reach agreement on quarantine standards for these fresh products.

Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Director of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that Việt Nam is one of India’s most important partners in agricultural trade, with a relatively balanced trade structure. Bilateral food trade is expected to continue growing as both sides seek to expand product categories, remove market barriers and advance new agricultural cooperation arrangements.

With its unprecedented scale and comprehensive ecosystem covering the entire food and beverage value chain, Indusfood 2026 is seen as a key platform for Vietnamese enterprises to boost exports, strengthen their footprint in the Indian market and integrate more deeply into global food supply chains. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam's top 500 largest enterprises announced

The Top 100 Future-Creating Enterprises of Vietnam (VNR Future 100), and the Top 10 and Top 5 Most Reputable Companies in the pharmaceutical, medical equipment and healthcare, logistics, tourism and animal feed industries for 2025 were also announced at the ceremony held in Hanoi.
Economy

Gia Lai province steps up IUU crackdown with smart warning system

According to the provincial Department of Fisheries, as of January 6, Gia Lai had 5,744 registered fishing vessels, all of which have been fully updated on the VNFishbase database. All active vessels hold valid fishing licences, achieving 100 per cent compliance with the Law on Fisheries.
Economy

Hà Nội strengthens SMEs-FDI links

Hà Nội is stepping up efforts to connect local small-and-medium-sized enterprises with foreign-invested firms, helping them integrate into global supply chains. The city aims to support sustainable private sector growth and enhance its role as Việt Nam’s economic capital.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom