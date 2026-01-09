VN's agricultural, food products draw attention at Asia’s leading tradeshow

NEW DELHI — Vietnamese farm produce and food products have drawn strong interest at Indusfood 2026, Asia’s premier food and beverage tradeshow, which is taking place from January 8–10 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh state.

The event has brought together more than 2,200 businesses and exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Vietnamese enterprises operating in agricultural products, processed foods and beverages, along with some 15,000 international buyers from more than 120 countries.

Organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), Indusfood 2026 aims to strengthen global food supply chain connectivity and promote trade, investment and export expansion amid rising international demand for safe, sustainable and traceable food products. The fair is expected to further reinforce India’s role as a reliable partner in global food trade, while opening up new cooperation opportunities for participating countries, including Việt Nam.

For Vietnamese companies, Indusfood 2026 offers direct access to global buyers, opportunities to connect with distribution partners, insights into emerging consumer trends, and engagement in thematic events on investment, logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and innovation in the food industry. The fair also provides a platform for Vietnamese firms to promote their products, build brand recognition and expand their presence in India as well as in Middle Eastern, African and European markets.

On the first day of the fair, many Indian partners expressed interest in importing fresh Vietnamese fruits such as coconut, mango, passion fruit and longan. However, the two countries have yet to reach agreement on quarantine standards for these fresh products.

Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Director of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that Việt Nam is one of India’s most important partners in agricultural trade, with a relatively balanced trade structure. Bilateral food trade is expected to continue growing as both sides seek to expand product categories, remove market barriers and advance new agricultural cooperation arrangements.

With its unprecedented scale and comprehensive ecosystem covering the entire food and beverage value chain, Indusfood 2026 is seen as a key platform for Vietnamese enterprises to boost exports, strengthen their footprint in the Indian market and integrate more deeply into global food supply chains. — VNA/VNS