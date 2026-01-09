Việt Nam's top 500 largest enterprises announced

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company, in co-ordination with VietNamNet e-newspaper, on Thursday announced the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500).

The Top 100 Future-Creating Enterprises of Vietnam (VNR Future 100), and the Top 10 and Top 5 Most Reputable Companies in the pharmaceutical, medical equipment and healthcare, logistics, tourism and animal feed industries for 2025 were also announced at the ceremony held in Hanoi.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Vũ Đăng Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said that after 19 years of annual publication, the VNR500 rankings have continued to affirm their role as a reliable benchmark reflecting the scale, operational capacity and resilience of Việt Nam’s business community, while promoting the spirit of adaptability and aspiration for global integration among enterprises.

This year’s rankings highlight businesses that have made significant contributions to economic recovery and the maintenance of growth momentum, demonstrating strong internal capabilities, effective governance, and pioneering spirit in a new phase of development, he said.

Notably, the Top 50 Outstanding Enterprises of Việt Nam groups companies that achieved strong revenue performance while maintaining stable and sustainable business efficiency during the 2024–25 period, Vinh added.

According to Vinh, 68 per cent of enterprises listed in the 2025 VNR500 recorded revenue growth, from VNĐ4.74 quadrillion (US$180.6 billion) in 2022 to VNĐ5.57 quadrillion in 2025. The industrial and construction sector continued to dominate the group.

Speaking about growth drivers, Trần Quang Tuấn, Chairman of the Board and General Director of Central Construction JSC – a long-standing member of the VNR500 – said that innovation and the application of technology are long-term strategies that enable businesses to operate more efficiently, manage risks more effectively and enhance their competitiveness. This “key,” he noted, helps Vietnamese enterprises achieve stronger and more sustainable growth as they integrate more deeply into international markets.

A highlight of this year’s programme was the first-ever announcement of the VNR Future 100. Building on the VNR500’s data and evaluation methodology, the new ranking expands its focus to assess future readiness and social impact, honouring enterprises with innovative mindsets, modern governance, sustainable development strategies and positive contributions to society.

In addition, the Top 10 and Top 5 Most Reputable Companies rankings continued to recognise leading enterprises in core economic sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and healthcare, logistics, tourism and animal feed.

Vinh emphasised that the enterprises honoured this year not only stand out for financial strength, operational efficiency and media reputation, but also for pioneering sustainable, safe and innovative growth models. They represent the innovative spirit of Vietnamese enterprises and affirm the growing presence of Vietnamese brands in global value chains.

The event concluded with the formal recognition of the VNR500, VNR Future 100, and the Top 10 and Top 5 Most Reputable Companies across key industries in 2025. — VNS