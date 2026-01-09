Politics & Law
Home Economy

Business licence fees abolished

January 09, 2026 - 16:03
Enterprises and business households have been no longer have to pay business licence fees since the beginning of this year, contributing to reduced compliance costs and creating more room for development in the private sector.

 

Previously, though not a large money, business licence fees were considered a mandatory compliance cost, putting pressure on small businesses, micro-enterprises, and newly-established enterprises. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — From the beginning of the year, enterprises and business households no longer have to pay business licence fees, contributing to reduced compliance costs and creating more room for development in the private sector.

The new policy is under Decree No 362/2025/NĐ-CP detailing and guiding the implementation of the Law on Fees and Charges, aiming to implement Resolution No 198/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly on some special mechanisms and policies for the development of the private economy.

Previously, though not a large money, business licence fees were considered a mandatory compliance cost, putting pressure on small businesses, micro-enterprises and newly-established enterprises.

According to experts, the abolition of business licence fees reflects the State's consistent policy of improving the investment and business environment, reducing administrative burdens and encouraging the expansion of production and business activities.

In the context of the private sector being identified as a crucial driver of growth, this policy not only helps businesses save costs but also creates conditions for reinvestment, enhances competitiveness and encourages business households to transform into corporate models. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

 

 

Vietnam business environment

