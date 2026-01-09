Sun PhuQuoc Airways achieves the highest on-time performance in Việt Nam’s aviation market

Outstanding performance during the peak season

According to aggregated operational data for domestic airlines in December 2025, the industry-wide average OTP was only 70.7 per cent, reflecting the intense operational pressures of the peak season, when flight frequencies increase sharply and the risk of delays or cancellations rises. In this context, SPA’s 93.5 per cent OTP is widely regarded as an exceptional achievement.

Industry analyses throughout 2025 consistently showed that on-time performance typically declines during peak travel months. Therefore, SPA’s result represents more than just a strong numerical outcome; it is clear evidence of a tightly managed operational strategy and effective coordination across flight operations, maintenance, ground services, and flight crews, systems that have been carefully developed since the airline's inception.

Despite entering the market only in November 2025, Sun PhuQuoc Airways immediately ranked among the top two airlines in Việt Nam for on-time performance that month. This early consistency underscores the airline’s core commitment to reliability and respect for passengers’ time, sustained from its inaugural flights onward.

The youngest and most modern fleet in Việt Nam

Alongside its service quality, SPA has made a strong impression with the rapid expansion of its fleet. From August 15, 2025, to February 2026, a period of less than six months, the airline grew its fleet to nine aircraft, including six currently in operation and three additional aircraft scheduled to join in January and February 2026.

Expanding to a nine-aircraft fleet within half a year is a rare achievement for a newly launched airline in Việt Nam. This pace reflects not only strong financial capacity but also Sun Group’s determination to complete a high-end tourism and aviation ecosystem.

Beyond fleet size, SPA also leads the market in fleet age. Of the airline’s nine aircraft as of February 2026, five are brand-new A321NX (A321neo ACF) aircraft. As the world’s most advanced narrow-body aircraft, the A321NX helps position Sun PhuQuoc Airways as the airline with the youngest fleet in Việt Nam.

A representative of Sun PhuQuoc Airways said: “SPA’s on-time performance of 93.5 per cent clearly reflects our commitment to respecting passengers’ time, a commitment we have upheld since our launch. We take pride not only in bringing the most modern aircraft to Việt Nam but also in operating them efficiently to deliver on our promises and mission.”

A hub-and-spoke network connecting the world to Phú Quốc

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is Việt Nam’s first airline named after an island. Invested in and developed by Sun Group, the airline operates under a hub-and-spoke network model, directly connecting Phú Quốc with major tourism and economic centres both domestically and internationally.

The airline aims to serve both Việt Namese travellers and international visitors through direct flights, competitive pricing, and a seamless travel experience integrated with Sun Group’s ecosystem on the island, contributing to greater accessibility and positioning Phú Quốc as an international destination.

Currently, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is finalising plans to expand its international network starting in Q2 2026, with routes connecting Phú Quốc to Taipei (Taiwan, China), Busan (South Korea), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), and Hong Kong. Starting in Q3 2026, additional routes are planned to Mumbai and New Delhi (India), as well as Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China).

As Phú Quốc transitions into a special administrative zone and prepares to host the APEC Summit in 2027, the presence of an island-named airline with a young, modern fleet and a clearly differentiated development strategy is expected to play a significant role in boosting tourism, strengthening global connectivity, and elevating Phú Quốc’s international standing.

In parallel with the development of the airline, Sun Group has also taken over the operation of Phú Quốc International Airport, marking a strategic step towards enhancing service quality, expanding operational capacity, and establishing a robust infrastructure foundation in preparation for APEC 2027.