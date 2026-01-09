PM welcomes Chinese group’s expansion into major infrastructure projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on January 9 for Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group, one of China’s largest private enterprises in infrastructure investment, construction, operation and management.

Praising the group’s recent role as a contractor in major infrastructure projects in Hà Nội, PM Chính welcomed its proposals to join large-scale infrastructure developments in Việt Nam in the coming years and encouraged more investment in the country.

He suggested the group work more closely with Vietnamese companies through concrete and flagship projects, particularly those involving technology transfer, as a way to directly contribute to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

Highlighting the importance of long-term, forward-looking planning, he called on the group to study continued involvement in projects that better unlock development spaces in Việt Nam, including a proposed metro line linking Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City with the new Long Thành Airport in neighbouring Đồng Nai Province.

For his part, Yan said the group has secured bids and embarked on three major projects in Hà Nội, including the Tứ Liên bridge and its access roads, which broke ground on May 19, 2025; the Ngọc Hồi bridge and its access roads launched on August 19, 2025; and Hà Nội’s urban railway line No. 5 linking Văn Cao and Hòa Lạc, with groundbreaking on December 19, 2025.

Updating the host on the progress of these projects, he outlined the group’s future cooperation plans in Việt Nam, expressing a desire to engage in major infrastructure projects and pursue long-term partnerships in Việt Nam as guided by the PM. — VNA/VNS