Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

PM welcomes Chinese group’s expansion into major infrastructure projects

January 09, 2026 - 21:37
PM Chính welcomed the group's proposals to join large-scale infrastructure developments in Việt Nam in the coming years and encouraged more investment in the country.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on January 9 for Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group, one of China’s largest private enterprises in infrastructure investment, construction, operation and management.

Praising the group’s recent role as a contractor in major infrastructure projects in Hà Nội, PM Chính welcomed its proposals to join large-scale infrastructure developments in Việt Nam in the coming years and encouraged more investment in the country.

He suggested the group work more closely with Vietnamese companies through concrete and flagship projects, particularly those involving technology transfer, as a way to directly contribute to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

Highlighting the importance of long-term, forward-looking planning, he called on the group to study continued involvement in projects that better unlock development spaces in Việt Nam, including a proposed metro line linking Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City with the new Long Thành Airport in neighbouring Đồng Nai Province.

For his part, Yan said the group has secured bids and embarked on three major projects in Hà Nội, including the Tứ Liên bridge and its access roads, which broke ground on May 19, 2025; the Ngọc Hồi bridge and its access roads launched on August 19, 2025; and Hà Nội’s urban railway line No. 5 linking Văn Cao and Hòa Lạc, with groundbreaking on December 19, 2025.

Updating the host on the progress of these projects, he outlined the group’s future cooperation plans in Việt Nam, expressing a desire to engage in major infrastructure projects and pursue long-term partnerships in Việt Nam as guided by the PM. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Innovation – Driver for new development phase

The draft action programme of the Party Central Committee to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress identifies the shift to a new growth model, economic restructuring, and accelerated industrialisation and modernisation, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the core engines, as key tasks.
Society

Central hub approves plan key infrastructure developers at FTZ

The central city has approved an investment promotion plan in attracting strategic investors in development of infrastructure projects at the 1,881-hectare Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone, making it a first ever zone of ‘renewal institutions’ pilot applications for larger expansion of an economic growth model for the country.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom