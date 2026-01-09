Deputy PM urges tougher enforcement as illicit trade grows more complex

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has urged law-enforcement agencies to intensify efforts against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, warning that violations remain widespread.

He said that despite a decline in detected cases last year, threats are becoming much more sophisticated.

Speaking on Friday at a nationwide online conference reviewing enforcement work in 2025 and setting priorities for 2026, Sơn said inspection and enforcement operations must be carried out 'continuously and without interruption' to ensure violations are identified and dealt with promptly.

"We must deal firmly with offenders, so that each case sends a clear warning across the wider sector," he said.

According to a report by the National Steering Committee 389, which oversees anti-smuggling and anti-fraud efforts, illicit activities in 2025 continued to evolve in complex ways across border crossings, maritime routes, air transport, domestic markets and online platforms.

While the overall number of detected violations declined, officials noted a rise in the production and distribution of counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements in certain sectors.

Enforcement agencies and local authorities handled more than 123,500 cases last year, down 10 per cent from 2024.

These included roughly 9,400 cases involving smuggling and illegal transport of prohibited goods, more than 109,000 cases of trade and tax fraud and nearly 4,930 cases related to counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations.

Total revenue collected for the state budget from enforcement actions reached about VNĐ15.4 trillion (US$586 million), up 4.4 per cent year-on-year.

Criminal proceedings were initiated in more than 3,170 cases, involving nearly 5,500 individuals.

Despite the figures, Sơn said the number of cases uncovered did not fully reflect the scale of violations on the ground. He pointed to gaps in enforcement, insufficiently deterrent penalties and instances of lax oversight, or misconduct by officials.

Illicit trade has increasingly moved deeper into the domestic market and expanded through e-commerce channels, he said, harming the business environment and affecting investment climate.

At the conference, ministries and local governments called for stronger forecasting and prevention capacity, greater use of digital tools in enforcement and improved data sharing between agencies.

Several localities also urged tougher penalties for counterfeit production and trafficking, arguing that such offences are deliberate and should carry sanctions comparable to other serious violations.

Hà Nội proposed the creation of a nationwide network of product testing and inspection centres, along with standardised facilities for storing seized goods.

Other provinces called for a shared national database to support enforcement and for additional training on newly enacted laws.

Looking ahead, Sơn said the fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods must remain a long-term priority.

He called for tighter inspections at borders, ports and airports, and closer scrutiny of high-risk sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, milk products and dietary supplements.

He also instructed ministries to review and update technical standards and regulations in the first half of 2026, particularly for products affecting public health, and to strengthen the legal framework to close up loopholes and strengthen the deterrent effect of penalties.

Officials found to be negligent or complicit in violations would face strict disciplinary measures, he said, while exemplary enforcement units and individuals would be recognised to encourage more effective implementation.

Deputy PM Sơn added that public awareness campaigns should be expanded to inform consumers and businesses about common fraud tactics, and urged greater use of technology and digital transformation in monitoring and enforcement efforts. — VNS