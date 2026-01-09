Hà Nội reports record Tết bonus of $23,370

HÀ NỘI — Tết (Lunar New Year) bonuses in the capital city reached a new high this year, with the top payout recorded at VNĐ614 million (US$23,370) per employee, largely driven by the domestic private sector, according to Hà Nội’s Department of Home Affairs.

Based on reports from 3,182 enterprises operating in the city, the department said average Tết bonuses in 2026 showed a more even upward trend compared with 2025, reflecting gradual improvements in income distribution among workers.

Domestic private enterprises continued to lead in both salaries and Tết bonuses. In this sector, the highest monthly salary reached VNĐ230 million ($8,750) per employee, while the lowest stood at VNĐ6.5 million ($247) per month. The highest Tết bonus nationwide, at VNĐ614 million per employee, was also recorded in this group.

Foreign direct investment enterprises ranked second, with the highest monthly salary reported at VNĐ225 million ($8,560) per employee and the lowest at VNĐ5.5 million ($209) per month, unchanged from 2025.

The average Tết bonus in the FDI sector stood at VNĐ4.5 million ($171) per employee, with the highest bonus reaching VNĐ286 million ($10,880) and the lowest at VNĐ1 million ($38) per employee.

For single-member limited liability companies wholly owned by the State, the highest monthly salary was reported at VNĐ46.5 million ($1,770) per employee, while the lowest was VNĐ6.5 million ($247) per month.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the average bonus in this group was VNĐ3.5 million ($133) per employee. Notably, the highest bonus reached VNĐ103 million ($3,920), while the lowest stood at VNĐ800,000 per employee.

Meanwhile, joint-stock companies with dominant State ownership reported a maximum monthly salary of VNĐ45 million ($1,713) per employee and a minimum of VNĐ6.6 million ($251) per month.

The average Tết bonus in this group was VNĐ3.7 million ($140) per employee, with bonuses ranging from a high of VNĐ45 million ($1,710) to a low of VNĐ800,000 per employee. — VNS