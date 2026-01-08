New R&D centre expected to broaden cooperation, technology transfer

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with France’s Dassault Systèmes Group, inaugurated a research and development (R&D) centre on Thursday, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng.

Congratulating Dassault Systèmes, the Deputy PM commended the effective coordination of the Ministry of Finance, along with the close support of the French Embassy and the Delegation of the European Union in Việt Nam, in promoting cooperation between Việt Nam and Europe in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in recent years.

With strong capabilities and an extensive partner network, Dassault Systèmes is widely recognised as a global technology leader in digital twin and industrial digital transformation.

According to Dũng, the group’s decision to locate its R&D centre in Việt Nam reflects a long-term strategic vision and opens up broad opportunities for deeper cooperation in human resource training, R&D, technology transfer, and innovation. The centre will not only serve the Group’s own R&D activities but also contribute to training high-quality engineers and specialists for Việt Nam, thereby strengthening the country’s position in the global technology value chain.

The Deputy PM appreciated the role and positive contributions of the French Embassy and the EU Delegation in Việt Nam in promoting cooperation with leading European tech firms, research institutes, and innovation organisations, saying that this provides an important foundation for developing model forms of cooperation in science, technology and innovation, in line with the Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the broader Việt Nam–EU relationship.

Dũng called on Dassault Systèmes to continue expanding its R&D activities in Việt Nam with the aim of having 1,000 high-quality engineers working at its R&D centre in the country by 2030. He also encouraged the group to connect companies within its network to expand investment and cooperation in Việt Nam, with an initial focus on 11 strategic technology sectors, and to work closely with NIC to strengthen human resource training and develop the country’s innovation-driven startup ecosystem.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that the group would further enhance cooperation with domestic partners to promote technology transfer, gradually positioning Việt Nam as Dassault Systèmes’ investment hub in Southeast Asia and Asia at large.

He also urged the Ministry of Finance and NIC to create favourable conditions for Dassault Systèmes in particular, and foreign partners in general, to participate in developing Việt Nam’s technology infrastructure, including the establishment and operation of R&D centres, incubators, and shared laboratories. At the same time, NIC was encouraged to continue playing its core role in the national innovation ecosystem by strengthening links with international organisations and foreign representative offices in Việt Nam to promote cooperation programmes in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The Deputy PM reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to further improving the investment and business environment and creating favourable conditions for domestic and foreign investors to operate effectively, sustainably, and over the long term. — VNA/VNS