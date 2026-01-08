Localities across Việt Nam step up cold-weather protection for livestock

HÀ NỘI In response to prolonged cold spells and sharp temperature drops, several localities nationwide have proactively implemented measures to protect livestock and poultry and minimise losses caused by severe cold.

In northern mountainous Cao Bằng Province, where the province has more than 105,000 head of buffaloes and cattle, local authorities have intensified communication efforts, guiding farmers to reinforce shelters, block cold winds and stockpile feed to ensure adequate nutrition for animals during cold weather.

In Hải Phòng City, falling temperatures in recent days have affected the health of poultry and livestock. Farmers across the city have actively adopted cold-prevention measures to safeguard their herds and flocks, helping reduce damage to agricultural production caused by severe cold and frost.

Meanwhile, in the highland areas of Lai Châu Province, intensified cold air has brought prolonged cold spells and severe frost to many communes such as Sìn Hồ, Dào San, Sì Lở Lầu, Sin Suối Hồ and Tả Lèng.

In response, provincial authorities have directed the agriculture and environment sector to coordinate with local party committees and administrations to guide residents in implementing comprehensive measures, including cleaning and reinforcing animal shelters, providing insulation, storing sufficient feed, relocating livestock from highlands to lower areas, avoiding free grazing, and keeping animals housed to minimise losses during extreme cold conditions. VNS