Localities across Việt Nam step up cold-weather protection for livestock

|Giàng Thị Linh from Sin Câu Village, Tả Lèng Commune, wraps blankets around a newborn animal to keep it warm during the cold spell.
HÀ NỘI In response to prolonged cold spells and sharp temperature drops, several localities nationwide have proactively implemented measures to protect livestock and poultry and minimise losses caused by severe cold.
In northern mountainous Cao Bằng Province, where the province has more than 105,000 head of buffaloes and cattle, local authorities have intensified communication efforts, guiding farmers to reinforce shelters, block cold winds and stockpile feed to ensure adequate nutrition for animals during cold weather.
In Hải Phòng City, falling temperatures in recent days have affected the health of poultry and livestock. Farmers across the city have actively adopted cold-prevention measures to safeguard their herds and flocks, helping reduce damage to agricultural production caused by severe cold and frost.
Meanwhile, in the highland areas of Lai Châu Province, intensified cold air has brought prolonged cold spells and severe frost to many communes such as Sìn Hồ, Dào San, Sì Lở Lầu, Sin Suối Hồ and Tả Lèng.
In response, provincial authorities have directed the agriculture and environment sector to coordinate with local party committees and administrations to guide residents in implementing comprehensive measures, including cleaning and reinforcing animal shelters, providing insulation, storing sufficient feed, relocating livestock from highlands to lower areas, avoiding free grazing, and keeping animals housed to minimise losses during extreme cold conditions. VNS
|Officials from the economic division of Tả Lèng Commune in Lai Châu Province visit households in Sin Câu Village to raise awareness and guide residents on strengthening cold-prevention measures for livestock.
|Residents of Sìn Hồ Commune, Lai Châu Province, set up tarpaulins to protect livestock from the cold in areas where nighttime temperatures drop to 1–3 degrees Celsius.
|Officials from Bạch Đằng Commune of Cao Bằng Province inspect cold-prevention measures for livestock in the area.
|An official from Bạch Đằng Commune of Cao Bằng Province inspects cold-prevention measures for livestock in the area.
|Nghiêm Thị Hạ from Đồng Châu Residential Group, Nguyễn Trãi Ward, Hải Phòng City, pulls tarpaulins to keep her chicken coop warm during the cold weather.
|A poultry farmer in Nguyễn Trãi Ward, Hải Phòng City, uses electric lights and burn firewood to keep chicks warm during the cold spell.