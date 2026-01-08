Hà Nội targets growth of  11%, ushering capital into rising era

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has set an ambitious target of achieving GRDP growth of 11 per cent or higher in 2026, seeking to translate its aspiration of leading the capital into a new era of dynamic development in step with the nation into tangible results.

The year 2026 has been identified as one of particular significance for the capital.

It will see the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, as well as elections for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

It will also mark the first year of implementation of the Resolution of the 18th Hà Nội Party Congress, underscoring the city’s determination to accelerate its development.

Hà Nội’s Party Secretary Nguyễn Duy Ngọc said the city would focus on renewing the leadership methods of Party committees, improving working practices and strengthening accountability among leaders.

Priority will be given to the disciplined and effective implementation of the Action Programme for the Resolution of the 18th City Party Congress, the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, key strategic resolutions of the central leadership and directives from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Ngọc also emphasised the need to build a strong, clean and united Party organisation politically, ideologically and ethically, while streamlining organisational structures at both city and grassroots levels.

The city will also overhaul its governance mindset and supervisory mechanisms, shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach.

Oversight and inspection will be expanded and more sharply focused, with greater reliance on data-based monitoring and early-warning systems to prevent risks at an early stage.

Alongside institutional reform, the city plans to establish a new growth model driven primarily by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Efforts will be stepped up to mobilise total social investment, attract foreign direct investment and use public investment to leverage private capital.

With a commitment to avoiding new complications and delivering measurable improvements month by month and year by year, the city has identified five critical bottlenecks requiring urgent attention: traffic congestion, urban order, environmental pollution, flooding and food safety.

The city is also seeking breakthroughs in infrastructure development to open up new growth spaces and accelerate strategic projects for both the capital and the wider Capital Region.

These include two major mega-projects, the Red River Scenic Axis Boulevard and the Olympic Sports Urban Area, along with urban railway lines, seven river-crossing bridges, ring roads and the rehabilitation of the Tô Lịch River and other polluted waterways.

In parallel, the city administration is preparing comprehensive measures to ensure residents can celebrate Tết, the Lunar New Year, in a joyful and safe manner, while continuing to implement social welfare policies for those who have contributed to the nation and advancing urban beautification under the theme of a 'green, clean and beautiful' city.

Under the guiding principle of 'Hà Nội says what it does, acts quickly, acts correctly, delivers effectively and follows through to the end,' the city has set a number of concrete targets.

These include raising average per capita income to VNĐ198 million (US$7,540) per year, generating approximately VNĐ546.9 trillion (US$20.8 billion) in State budget revenue and completing institutional reforms in tandem with the formulation of a master plan for the capital with a 100-year vision.

2025 strong results

In 2025, closely aligning with central government directives and local realities, the capital pursued decisive and comprehensive leadership, meeting all its targets amid a complex mix of opportunities and challenges.

A key highlight in Party building was the successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels, culminating in the 18th City Party Congress for the 2025–30 term.

Notably, the restructuring of the administrative apparatus into a streamlined, efficient and effective system was carried out with clear results.

After six months of operation, the two-tier local government model has delivered marked improvements in governance and public service delivery.

Chairman of the capital People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng said the city fulfilled all 24 socio-economic targets in 2025, with many indicators exceeding plan.

The capital’s economy maintained robust growth, with GRDP rising by 8.16 per cent.

State budget revenue significantly surpassed projections, reaching a record VNĐ668 trillion ($25.4 billion) for the first time.

Foreign direct investment totalled $4.29 billion, up 56 per cent year on year.

The capital also retained its position as the country’s leading locality in the Provincial Innovation Index for the third consecutive year.

The city made notable progress in resolving long-standing bottlenecks, including completion of land clearance for the Ring Road 1 project, long regarded as a persistent obstacle to Hà Nội’s development.

At the same time, construction began and momentum accelerated on a range of major infrastructure projects, contributing to a more modern and civilised urban landscape for the capital. — VNS