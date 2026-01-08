Localities put forward initiatives for national double-digit growth

HÀ NỘI — Local authorities unveiled multiple strategies and initiatives at a national conference on Thursday, as part of efforts to help the country achieve double-digit national growth in 2026.

The event drew high-level leaders, including Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, State President Lương Cường and Party Secretariat standing member Trần Cẩm Tú.

Amid a year marked by numerous challenges, the proactive and timely governance of the Party, State and National Assembly helped the national economy deliver highly encouraging results, laying a strong foundation for a new phase of development.

Speaking at the event, Hà Nội People’s Committee Chairman Vũ Đại Thắng said that in 2025 the capital prioritised socio-economic targets, removed development bottlenecks and established the new two-tier local government model with positive results.

Hà Nội’s GRDP reached 8.16 per cent, while the city’s economic scale exceeded US$64 billion. Foreign direct investment surged by over 70 per cent to roughly $4.4 billion. Notably, 2025 marked the first year Hà Nội’s state budget revenue surpassed VNĐ700 trillion, a 138 per cent increase over estimates and a record high in recent years.

For 2026, Hà Nội has set a growth target of over 11 per cent and pledged proactive action from the start of the year. Authorities will focus on strategic breakthroughs aligned with Government priorities, including institutional and organisational restructuring and a long-term development vision.

In addition to implementing special policies such as the National Assembly’s Resolution 258, local officials remain committed to tackling bottlenecks such as traffic congestion, environmental pollution and food safety, while streamlining administrative procedures for site clearance and infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City, maintained positive growth, with GRDP rising 8.03 per cent and GDP per capita reaching $8,755. FDI inflows grew more than 21 per cent year-on-year to $8.1 billion.

HCM City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được said these results position the city for an ambitious 2026, targeting growth of at least 10 per cent. City authorities will focus on key solutions, including the elections for the 16th-tenure National Assembly and People’s Councils, implementing Party resolutions, and executing a five-year plan aimed at double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030.

The city also aims to leverage resources, innovate urban management models and attract strategic investors, while developing science, technology, innovation and the digital economy. Officials are determined to achieve breakthroughs in infrastructure, complete the master plan and resolve long-standing issues such as flooding, traffic congestion and pollution.

In the northern delta and mountain regions, Phú Thọ Province led with GRDP growth of 10.52 per cent. The province aims for 11 per cent growth in 2026, focusing on key local and national projects, including inter-regional transport routes, high-tech industrial parks, urban planning and innovation initiatives.

Quảng Ngãi Province, topping the south central and Central Highlands regions for growth, is targeting 10 per cent GRDP expansion in 2026. In addition to enhancing the new local government model, the province plans to continue administrative reforms, improve the business environment and provide special support for large-scale, high-impact projects. — VNS