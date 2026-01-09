Legal proceedings launched against Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái for anti-State propaganda

HÀ NỘI — The Security Agency for Investigation under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security has issued decisions to initiate criminal proceedings against and detain Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái, 46, a resident of Thanh Hà urban area, Bình Minh Commune, Hà Nội, pending investigation.

According to the police, Thái, a Facebook user, was arrested for “making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents or items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”, as stipulated in Article 117 of the Penal Code. The decisions have been approved by the Hà Nội People’s Procuracy in accordance with legal procedures.

The case is currently under further investigation and handling by the Security Agency for Investigation in line with legal regulations. — VNA/VNS