Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Legal proceedings launched against Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái for anti-State propaganda

January 09, 2026 - 09:55
Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái, a Facebook user, was arrested for “making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents or items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”.
Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái declares her activities at the police station. — Photo courtesy of the Hà Nội Department of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — The Security Agency for Investigation under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security has issued decisions to initiate criminal proceedings against and detain Hoàng Thị Hồng Thái, 46, a resident of Thanh Hà urban area, Bình Minh Commune, Hà Nội, pending investigation.

According to the police, Thái, a Facebook user, was arrested for “making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents or items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”, as stipulated in Article 117 of the Penal Code. The decisions have been approved by the Hà Nội People’s Procuracy in accordance with legal procedures.   

The case is currently under further investigation and handling by the Security Agency for Investigation in line with legal regulations. — VNA/VNS

 

anti-State propaganda

see also

More on this story

Society

Lost in Hà Nội, Filipino tourist finds help at Nội Bài Airport

After dinner with his tour group, Junnie Reyes, 64, a Philippine national, went out for coffee but was unable to find his way back to the hotel. With less than VNĐ200,000 in cash and no contact information, he decided to take a taxi to the only place he could remember by name – Nội Bài Airport.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom