Hà Nội proposal to halt central rail services raises transport concerns

HÀ NỘI — Railway authorities have warned that a proposal by Hà Nội to suspend passenger trains through the capital’s centre could disrupt rail operations, even as city officials say the move would ease congestion and support heritage preservation.

Hà Nội has asked the Ministry of Construction to approve a halt to passenger services on the rail section between Gia Lâm Station and Hà Nội Station, a short but critical corridor running through the city centre and across the historic Long Biên Bridge.

City officials say the plan would remove traffic bottlenecks, improve urban order and allow redevelopment around Long Biên Bridge and the Old Quarter.

Rail officials, however, say the proposal needs careful assessment.

"Suspending train services on this section would have a major impact on passenger transport operations, rolling stock arrangements and workforce deployment," said Trần Thiện Cảnh, Director of the Vietnam Railway Authority.

The Gia Lâm–Hà Nội section links the capital’s northern and southern rail corridors. Around 20 passenger trains and six freight services use it daily, serving routes including Hà Nội–Hải Phòng and Hà Nội–Lào Cai.

Under the proposal, northbound passenger trains would terminate at Gia Lâm Station, while southbound services would continue to use Hà Nội Station.

Passengers travelling north would have to transfer between the two stations, about 10 km apart. The city says it would organise shuttle transport.

Rail operators warn that added transfer time would push passengers away from trains, particularly on short routes.

The Hà Nội–Hải Phòng line, one of the network’s busiest, carries around 800 passengers per train and takes about 2.5 hours, making it competitive with road travel.

"If passengers must spend an extra 30 to 40 minutes transferring to Gia Lâm, that advantage disappears," a railway operator said.

Rail authorities also note that Gia Lâm Station lacks the capacity to handle passenger volumes currently served by Hà Nội Station, and warn of knock-on effects for freight and maintenance operations that rely on the corridor.

Hà Nội says suspending trains would allow the handover of national railway infrastructure by mid-2026 to support urban renovation projects and the preservation of Long Biên Bridge, a French-built structure dating to the colonial era.

Rail officials say they will work with the city and the Ministry of Construction to study alternatives, but stress that any decision must balance heritage goals with the need for efficient urban rail connectivity. — VNS