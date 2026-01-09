Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Young footballers set to shine in the national U19 champs

January 09, 2026 - 22:45
PVF-People's Police and Thể Công-Viettel will play each other in the opening match of the National U19 Football Championship – Modern Cup 2026 on January 14 in Hưng Yên Province.

Football 

Việt Nam Football Federation conducts a draw of the National U19 Football Championship – Modern Cup 2026 on January 9 in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — PVF-People's Police and Thể Công-Viettel will play each other in the opening match of the National U19 Football Championship – Modern Cup 2026 on January 14 in Hưng Yên Province.

The Việt Nam Football Federation conducted a draw on January 9 in Hà Nội.

In addition to these two teams, Group A also gathers Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh and Đắk Lắk.

Group B includes HCM City Police, HCM City FC, PVF and seven-time winner Hà Nội.

Group C draws Sông Lam Nghệ An, SHB Đà Nẵng, Đồng Tháp and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai.

Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage with two strongest ones of each group and two third-places sides qualifying to the quarter-finals. The final is scheduled on January 27.

Speaking at the ceremony, VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said the U19 tournament was an important event in the national competition system, playing a key role in the training and developing national football resources.

It was a ground for young players to sharpen their skills and experience for their future career and a source for the national squads in international arenas.

Phú thanked the strong support of Acecook Việt Nam as the main sponsor of the tournament, hoping that the cooperation between two sides would effectively contribute to the development of Việt Nam's youth football.

In respond, Acecook Việt Nam's representative Nguyễn Đức Mẫn said: "We expect Vietnamese football to continue its strong development momentum, constantly asserting its position in regional and international arenas, becoming a positive driving force for the younger generation, and continuing to make solid progress for the future of the country's football." — VNS

football U19 championship Thanh Hoa

see also

More on this story

Sports

FFAV mourns architect of grassroots football

Football for All in Vietnam, a grassroots programme founded by Norway’s and Việt Nam’s football federations, has announced the death of its former director and guiding spirit, Anders K.A Krystad.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom