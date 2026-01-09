Young footballers set to shine in the national U19 champs

Football

HÀ NỘI — PVF-People's Police and Thể Công-Viettel will play each other in the opening match of the National U19 Football Championship – Modern Cup 2026 on January 14 in Hưng Yên Province.

The Việt Nam Football Federation conducted a draw on January 9 in Hà Nội.

In addition to these two teams, Group A also gathers Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh and Đắk Lắk.

Group B includes HCM City Police, HCM City FC, PVF and seven-time winner Hà Nội.

Group C draws Sông Lam Nghệ An, SHB Đà Nẵng, Đồng Tháp and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai.

Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage with two strongest ones of each group and two third-places sides qualifying to the quarter-finals. The final is scheduled on January 27.

Speaking at the ceremony, VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said the U19 tournament was an important event in the national competition system, playing a key role in the training and developing national football resources.

It was a ground for young players to sharpen their skills and experience for their future career and a source for the national squads in international arenas.

Phú thanked the strong support of Acecook Việt Nam as the main sponsor of the tournament, hoping that the cooperation between two sides would effectively contribute to the development of Việt Nam's youth football.

In respond, Acecook Việt Nam's representative Nguyễn Đức Mẫn said: "We expect Vietnamese football to continue its strong development momentum, constantly asserting its position in regional and international arenas, becoming a positive driving force for the younger generation, and continuing to make solid progress for the future of the country's football." — VNS