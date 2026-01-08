Vietnamese fighters eye Asian MMA titles in China

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fighters will target championship honours when they compete at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championships 2026 in China, aiming to build momentum and ranking points on the continental stage.

The third edition of the tournament will take place from January 9 to 11 in Luzhou, Sichuan Province. Athletes will earn points from their bouts to qualify for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and the 2026 Riyadh Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games later this year.

Việt Nam have 10 contenders, including SEA Games champions Trần Ngọc Lượng and Quàng Văn Minh, alongside rising stars Lò Thị Phung and Võ Vũ Lê, who have shown strong performances in both domestic and international events.

They will compete across traditional and modern disciplines in the men’s 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, 71kg and 77kg categories, as well as the women’s 49kg and 54kg divisions.

Vietnamese referee Ngô Viết Phú has also been assigned to officiate at the tournament.

At their first appearance at the championships in 2023, Việt Nam secured one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. — VNS