Việt Nam U23 confident ahead of jordan opener

Football

HÀ NỘI Centre-back Nguyễn Nhật Minh says the Vietnamese U23 team are well prepared and determined to beat Jordan in their opening match at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals on January 6 in Saudi Arabia.

Minh acknowledged Jordan as a formidable opponent, particularly after their 1-1 draw with U23 Japan in a friendly match in Qatar. Even so, the 2003-born defender expressed strong confidence in his team’s readiness.

“The recent successes of the Vietnamese team in regional competitions have given us a certain level of confidence, enabling us to face any opponent, even when knowing that they are of a very high calibre, with taller physiques and superior strength.” he said.

“The Vietnamese U23 team have their own strengths and will strive to counter their advantages. Our goal is to achieve the best possible result and secure a win in the opening match.”

Speaking about preparations, Minh said he and his teammates have benefited from excellent training conditions, noting that Saudi Arabia stands out for its professional football environment, with modern facilities and high-quality pitches.

“Everything is ideal for the Vietnamese U23 team to approach the AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals with the highest level of confidence. The pitches are much better than the average in Southeast Asia, which brings a lot of excitement and boosts the players’ confidence. We are gradually getting accustomed to the weather, time zone and training environment,” Minh said.

Minh, now 23, has won two U21 National Championships in 2021 and 2024 and has represented the national, U23 and U19 teams. He has contributed to achievements including the ASEAN U23 Championship title and a gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games.

The match between U23 Việt Nam and U23 Jordan will kick off at 6.30 pm (Hà Nội time) on January 6 at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the Asian Football Confederation, the opening match between Việt Nam and Jordan is expected to be balanced and unpredictable.

Việt Nam were runners-up in 2018 and reached the quarter-finals in 2019, making this their sixth appearance at the finals. Jordan’s best result was third place in 2013. The two sides have met twice previously, with Jordan winning 3-1 in 2016 and the teams drawing 0-0 in 2020.

Also on January 6 champions Saudi Arabia will face Kyrgyzstan in what is expected to be another exciting encounter. The remaining groups will begin in the following days, with a series of notable matches promising a high-quality and dramatic U23 Asian tournament.

This year’s competition is the seventh edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, taking place from January 6 to 24 in Jeddah and Riyadh. It serves as a platform for Asia’s top young talents, many of whom have gone on to reach the highest levels of the sport.

The tournament features 16 teams, with 15 qualifying in September to join hosts Saudi Arabia. All five former champions, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, are competing.

Australia and Jordan are the only two teams to have appeared in every edition, while Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon are making their tournament debuts. VNS