New year, new gear as VIHM runners set the pace to celebrate 2026

HÀ NỘI — Kicking off the year on the right foot, the annual Việt Nam International Half Marathon powered by Herbalife (VIHM) is back on the first day of the new year, featuring the national 33rd SEA Games champion on January 1 in Hà Nội.

"The VIHM aims to spread the spirit of running, especially on the first day of the Lunar New Year. The race is an opportunity to exchange culture, introduce the image of Việt Nam to international friends, and contribute to promoting economic potential," said General Secretary of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng at a press conference on December 31.

"We look towards to make the VIHM the No 1 half marathon in the country in the near future. It will be supervised by the Asian Athletics Association and opens for international runners.

"This year, the organising committee measured the race course, ensuring that it meets international standards. Through this race, we will donate 5 per cent of the BIB sales revenue to the fund for developing the running movement in Việt Nam," he said.

This year’s tournament will offer routes of 5km, 10km and 21km and a family race for about 7,000 participants who will pass historical sites and typical scenic spots of the city.

The total prize purse has increased significantly from VNĐ550 million in the past to VNĐ600 million this year.

According to organisers, many SEA Games champions and elite runners, such as Nguyễn Thị Oanh, Nguyễn Trung Cường, Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, Đoàn Thu Hằng and Lương Đức Phước, will take on the race to celebrate the 2026.

Their results will be officially recognised by the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, serving as an important basis for selecting athletes to participate in Asian and international competitions, thereby opening up opportunities for professional development for amateur athletes.

In its fourth year, the event continues to receive the support of Herbalife, the official nutrition sponsor and strategic partner of Vietnamese sports since 2012.

Herbalife provides nutritional products, scientific knowledge, training programmes for athletes and coaches and organises many community activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the event, Director of Communications for Herbalife Việt Nam and Cambodia Nguyễn Thành Đạt said Herbalife's enduring partnership with VIHM demonstrated its long-term commitment to contributing to the development of elite sports and the sports movement in the country.

It was also the company's contribution to the health and well-being of people and communities in Việt Nam by supporting community initiatives that encourage active and healthy lifestyles. —VNS