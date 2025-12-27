Pickleball for everyone

Politics & Law
December 27, 2025 - 11:49
Pickleball is gaining popularity in HCM City thanks to its simple rules, suitability for all ages and strong community spirit. The sport helps improve health, reduce stress and bring people together.
see also
Sports
Track-and-field athletes receive SEA Games bonus, asked for better performance
Sports
Year-end LION Championship 29 promise aggressive fights and revenge
Sports
Leveraging foreign and international relations to elevate the status of Vietnamese football
Sports
Top tennis players compete for title at year-end tournament
Sports
Pickleball Open Cup Future Stars to seek national sport talents
Sports
Đà Nẵng restores historic Chi Lăng Stadium
More on this story
Sports
Golfer An sets sights high at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific 2026
At age 17, An will take part in the competition for the third time in a row, aiming for higher results after her remarkable achievement in the last two years.
Sports
VFF to focus on youth training and international preparation, paving the way for future success
Following the success of the Vietnamese U22 team at the 33rd SEA Games, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) remains committed to its strategy of developing domestic talent through youth training.
Sports
Việt Nam secure 19th place in Asia amid AFC Nations League changes
This advancement comes as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) implements a new Nations League, which features a more detailed ranking model.
Sports
U19s to fight for national championship title early January
Phong Phú Hà Nam will defend their title of the National Women's U19 Football Championship – Acecook Cup 2026 from January 7, 2026, in Hà Nội.
Sports
Việt Nam gear up for AFC U23 Asian Cup after SEA Games glory
After clinching the gold medal at SEA Games 33 in Thailand, Coach Kim Sang-sik and the Vietnamese team will reunite on December 23 to embark on preparations for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Sports
Kim sets coaching record after SEA Games win, looks to further success
Kim Sang-sik, who has become the most successful foreign coach for Việt Nam in the ASEAN arena after his SEA Games victory, is now making plans to lead his side to its first World Cup.
Sports
Barateau wins two titles at Padel Vietnam Open 2025
Barateau in partnership with Thịnh Trần won the men's doubles open event and then the mixed doubles amateur prize with Nguyễn Diệu Anh.
Sports
Becamex HCM City win Việt Nam-Japan U13 International Youth Football Tournament
The seventh annual tournament featured 12 teams from Japan, Singapore and Việt Nam competing from December 18-21 at the Bình Dương New City Stadium.
Sports
Nguyễn Bình Vy wins gold at World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
Việt Nam's achievements at the world youth chess tournament underscore the country's rising position in the global chess landscape, reflecting the remarkable talent and potential of its young players.
