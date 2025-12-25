Đà Nẵng restores historic Chi Lăng Stadium

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng People’s Council has decided to change the name of the current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium in a decision that was passed last week.

City officials said local football club SHB Đà Nẵng will be officially using the new name for Chi Lăng Stadium for the historic venue starting with the new football season in 2026.

The old 28,000-seat Chi Lăng Stadium, which was built in the central city’s downtown area in 1954, served as the main venue for Đà Nẵng's football team and other sports activities in the city for decades.

It was assigned to a business to develop into a trade centre in 2010, but no construction has taken place since.

Restoring the historic name of Chi Lăng Stadium aims to preserve the traditional symbol of Đà Nẵng football and promote the sport among local fans, according to city officials.

Đà Nẵng is known as a centre of football in Việt Nam, along with Hà Nội, HCM City, Nghệ An, Nam Định, Quảng Ninh and the Army’s sports teams.

The name Chi Lăng was well known among Đà Nẵng's football fans for several decades as an icon for the central city’s football team.

Đà Nẵng is upgrading the 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium with FIFA-accredited turf and facilities at a total cost of VNĐ11 billion ($418,000) to serve international matches and tournaments.

SHB Đà Nẵng has earned many victories at Chi Lăng Stadium, surrounded by the streets of Lê Duẩn, Chi Lăng, Ngô Gia Tự and Hùng Vương.

The team won three V.League championship trophies in 1992, 2009 and 2012, as well as two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009.

To build an international-standard SHB Đà Nẵng academy that would provide training for young football players in the sport along with language, life skills, nutrition and culture, the local club is seeking cooperation with football academies from Spain, Portugal and Brazil.

The team trains footballers in teams of different ages, ranging from U11s through U21s under sponsorship from SHB Bank since 2007. VNS