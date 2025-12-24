Việt Nam secure 19th place in Asia amid AFC Nations League changes

Football

Hà Nội – Following their recent victory against Laos, the Vietnamese national football team have climbed three places to 19th in Asia.

This advancement comes as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) implements a new Nations League, which features a more detailed ranking model.

According to the latest FIFA rankings released on Monday, Việt Nam has made significant strides. The team moved up to 107th in the world and sits in 19th position in Asia. This increase marks Việt Nam as the national team with the most notable rise in this update by FIFA.

This remarkable achievement reflects the positive performances of coach Kim Sang-sik's team. Their convincing 2-0 victory against Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers played a crucial role in accumulating important points.

These points are vital for further progress on the global football stage. Securing a spot in the top 20 of Asia is significant not only for the ranking itself but also for establishing a solid tactical foundation for upcoming international competitions.

The AFC recently announced the introduction of the AFC Nations League. This new tournament is designed to provide more opportunities for quality international competition and promote sustainable development in Asian football. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance competitiveness among member national teams and to systematise their international match schedules.

The Nations League is expected to offer more meaningful matches. This will allow teams to gain regular experience, thereby narrowing the skill gap between footballing nations in the region. This effort builds upon the AFC's successful reforms to the club competition system. The goal is to create a stable, balanced, and internationally aligned competition framework.

Việt Nam's rise to 19th place in Asia offers a substantial advantage in terms of seeding. The AFC is currently evaluating two main ranking options based on FIFA standings. The first option involves splitting into four divisions: Leagues A, B, and C, each with 12 teams, and League D with 11 teams. The second option involves dividing into three divisions: Leagues A and B, each with 16 teams, and League C with the remaining 15 teams.

Given their 19th position on the continent, Việt Nam are nearly guaranteed a place in League B. Should the AFC adopt the first option, Việt Nam would be among the top-seeded teams in this division. If the second option is implemented, with more teams per league, the Vietnamese national team could compete for a spot in the lower tier of League A or maintain its prominent status in League B.

The overarching goal of the AFC Nations League is to replace traditional friendly matches with more competitive fixtures. This will provide national teams like Việt Nam with opportunities to regularly face opponents of similar caliber, further enhancing their professional development. VNS