Nguyễn Bình Vy wins gold at World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

HÀ NỘI — International Master Nguyễn Bình Vy secured the gold medal in the U17 girls' rapid chess event at the FIDE World U9-U17 Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship, which concluded in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday.

Vy delivered an impressive performance, maintaining consistency and displaying remarkable bravery under high competitive pressure throughout each round. With a total of 7.5 points after nine matches, she skilfully overcame several strong opponents from countries with established chess traditions, such as Russia and Uzbekistan, earning the prestigious gold medal and bringing glory to Vietnamese chess.

In the blitz chess category, Vy continued to showcase her steady performance, finishing with seven points after nine matches, which earned her a silver medal.

Following Vy's success, chess player Nguyễn Nam Kiệt in the U15 boys' group also made waves, securing a silver medal in the blitz chess event.

Kiệt faced Grandmaster Erdogmus Yagiz Kaan, who holds an Elo rating of 2497 and is among the world’s top young players. In this high-pressure confrontation, Kiệt proved his mettle, finishing the nine games with an impressive score of 7.5, just 0.5 points behind the champion.

The tournament attracted 314 young players from 33 countries, competing in rapid and blitz chess events across age groups for both men and women.

Việt Nam's achievements at the world youth chess tournament underscore the country's rising position in the global chess landscape, reflecting the remarkable talent and potential of its young players. VNS