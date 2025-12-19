Politics & Law
Home Sports

Children compete in friendly tournament to promote Việt Nam-Japan relations

December 19, 2025 - 11:53
The Việt Nam-Japan U13 International Youth Football Tournament has been organised to encourage the friendly relationship between the two countries and develop the junior football movement.

Football 

Players from Becamex HCM City FC (in blue) and Kawasaki Frontale Todoroki of Japan at the opening match of the Việt Nam-Japan U13 International Youth Football Tournament on December 18 in HCM City. — Photos courtesy of organisers 

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam-Japan U13 International Youth Football Tournament is being held to encourage the friendly relationship between the two countries and develop the junior football movement.

The competition's seventh edition began on December 18 and will wrap up on December 21. It features 12 teams: five from Japan, one from Singapore and six from Việt Nam, all competing at the Bình Dương New City stadium in HCM City. 

They are divided into groups taking part in matches of two 25-minute halves, with the four strongest teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Becamex HCM City FC of Việt Nam beat Kawasaki Frontale Todoroki of Japan 3-2 in the opening match.

First held in 2018 for the 45th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relationship, the annual tournament has become a symbol of friendship and sports diplomacy between the two countries. 

Yoshida Akihiro, president of Kawasaki Frontale Club and head of the organising committee, speaks at the event.

“We sincerely thank our partners for their support and cooperation with the Việt Nam-Japan U13 International Youth Football Tournament," said Yoshida Akihiro, president of Kawasaki Frontale Club and head of the organising committee.

“In recent years, an increasing number of players who have taken part in the tournament have been called up to national youth teams and have gone on to shine on the international stage. Seeing the tournament become a stepping stone for young talents to reach the world stage is a great source of pride for us.”

Attending the opening ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki said that through football, the most popular sport in both Việt Nam and Japan, the friendship between the two countries has grown. 

The seventh tournament is a great opportunity for younger generations on both sides to exchange experiences, learn from each other and develop together.

He added that it is great to see the participation of a team from Singapore this year, marking a new chapter in the tournament's international development. —VNS

